Update: Reward Increased for Information on Cattle Death

January 10, 2019

Baton Rouge, La. (Jan. 10, 2019) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Brand Commission and the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office need help finding the person or persons responsible for the death of a heifer in Rapides Parish.

'The owner is adding another $1,000 to the reward for a total of up to $2,000 with the hope that someone will come forward with information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for killing and butchering one of his valuable livestock,' Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said.

Brand Commission inspectors said the crime occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Inspectors said the heifer was killed and butchered in a pasture located along Highway 454 in Pineville which is north of Marksville. The value of the heifer is about $1,200.

'If you witnessed suspicious activity along Highway 454 in Pineville during the early-morning hours of Dec. 29 or have information about this crime, please contact our inspectors,' Strain said.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Livestock Crime Stoppers at 1-800-558-9741 or the Rapides Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $2,000 cash reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

