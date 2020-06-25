Log in
Update: USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

06/25/2020 | 07:30am EDT

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT JUN 25, 2020

Transaction type: Reverse Transaction
Operation type:Liquidity providing
Tender date:JUN-25-2020
Time for submission of bids14.00-14.30 (CEST)
Start date:JUN-29-2020
Maturity date:SEP-21-2020
Duration:84 days
Offered volume:10.0 bln 
Min bid amount: 100 mln
Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bln
Max number of bids:10
Lowest interest supplement:0.25 percentage points
Min bid rate:0.32 %
Allocation time:15.00 (CEST) on Tender date

Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CEST) pm on June 25, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se


 

 

 

 

 

 

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
