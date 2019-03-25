Log in
Update: ‘I'm ME, Not MEAT' Billboard Now Up in Honor of Slaughtered Cow

03/25/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

Pro-Vegan PETA Memorial Pays Tribute to Animal Who Was Shot and Dragged Back to Slaughterhouse After Escape Bid

March 25, 2019

Audrey Shircliff 202-483-7382

Valley Center, Kan. - In honor of the cow who bolted while being taken to be slaughtered and then ran through the downtown area, only to be shot by police and hauled, suffering and bleeding from a gunshot wound, back to the slaughterhouse, PETA has placed a billboard showing a cow's face next to the words 'I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan.'

The billboard is located on Highway 81, just north of E. 69th Street N. and only 3.4 miles from the slaughterhouse where the cow was eventually killed.

'If this message of compassion inspires just one person to go vegan, at least something positive will have come from this brave cow's death,' says PETA Director Danielle Katz. 'PETA's billboard pays tribute to her too-short life and encourages people to help prevent future suffering by keeping cows and all other animals off their plates.'

PETA-whose motto reads, in part, that 'animals are not ours to eat'-opposes speciesism, which is a supremacist viewpoint. The group notes that each person who goes vegan spares nearly 200 animals every year daily suffering and a violent, bloody death in today's meat industry. Calves are torn away from their mothers within hours of birth and are castrated and branded without pain relief. At the slaughterhouse, workers shoot cows in the head with a captive-bolt gun, hang them up by one leg, and cut their throat-often while they're still conscious and able to feel pain.

Just recently, a pregnant cow named Brianna garnered national attention after she reportedly fled from a transport truck bound for a slaughterhouse in New Jersey and gave birth days later at a sanctuary, causing people across the country to applaud her determination to save her calf-and to decry the meat and dairy industries' practice of slaughtering pregnant cows.

For more information, please visit PETA.org.

PETA - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 21:19:17 UTC
