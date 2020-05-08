Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Update on COVID-19 suspected cases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 06:59am EDT

PUBLIC NOTICE

UPDATE ON COVID-19 SUSPECTED CASES

Consequent to the reported two suspected cases of COVID-19 infections on 6th May 2020 which resulted in the temporary closure of the Bank Head Ofﬁce for two days, the Central Bank of Eswatini would like to announce to the general public that both test results came out negative.

Per the CBE's previously undertaking, on Friday 8th May 2020 normal Bank operations resumed though with strengthened measures for ensuring continued safety of the premises.

All authorized visitors will pass through screening at all access points. Members of the public are requested to cooperate with the personnel that will be conducting the screening.

Thank you.

SIMEMETELO

Sive sitawukhumbula kutsi kuke kwaba nemibiko yekutsi kunebantfu lababili labakhombisa timphawu tekuphatfwa ngulomkhuhlane we COVID-19 eBhange lelikhulu lesive mhla tisitfupha enyangeni lesetulu, lokwabangela kutsi inhlokohhovisi yeliBhange ivalwe emalanga lamabili. Imibiko yekupotjolwa kwalaba lababili seyibuyile. LiBhange linentfokoto kubikela sive kutsi laba lababili batfolakale kutsi bete lomkhuhlane.

Njengoba kwakutsenjisiwe, liBhange libuyele lasabenta ngalokuphelele kusukela ku mhla tisiphohlongo enyangeni lesetulu.

LiBhange selente siciniseko sekutsi kuto tonkhe tintfunja nemasango ekungena emabaleni alo kutawubakhona bantfu labatawuhlola wonkhe longenako kutsi simo sekushisa kwemtimba sisezingeni lelifanele yini. Sive siyacelwa kutsi sibambisane nalokuhlolwa.

Siyabonga.

By Central Bank of Eswatini

Umntsholi Building, Mahlokohla Street,

OF ESWATINI

P.O. Box 546, Mbabane, Eswatini

(+268) 2404 7865

(+268) 2408 2000

Umntsholi Wemaswati

Central Bank of Eswatini

info@centralbank.org.sz

Disclaimer

The Central Bank of Swaziland published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 10:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:10aNOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's IR Contacts Update
EQ
07:10aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:09aHMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & : Group management increases its share in the charter capital
PU
07:09aGTT COMMUNICATIONS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
07:09aWACKER NEUSON : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
07:09aMicrosoft Surface Family Updates Go 2, Surface Book 3 and More; More Info at B&H
BU
07:07aTESLA : aims to restart Fremont plant as soon as Friday - Bloomberg News
RE
07:07aS&T : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:06aAvista Corp. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2020, and Revises 2020 Earnings Guidance
GL
07:06aGTT COMMUNICATIONS : Reports 1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
3SAFRAN : SAFRAN : Aerospace firm Safran cuts 3,000 workers in Mexico as coronavirus hits demand
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group