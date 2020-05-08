PUBLIC NOTICE

UPDATE ON COVID-19 SUSPECTED CASES

Consequent to the reported two suspected cases of COVID-19 infections on 6th May 2020 which resulted in the temporary closure of the Bank Head Ofﬁce for two days, the Central Bank of Eswatini would like to announce to the general public that both test results came out negative.

Per the CBE's previously undertaking, on Friday 8th May 2020 normal Bank operations resumed though with strengthened measures for ensuring continued safety of the premises.

All authorized visitors will pass through screening at all access points. Members of the public are requested to cooperate with the personnel that will be conducting the screening.

Thank you.

SIMEMETELO

Sive sitawukhumbula kutsi kuke kwaba nemibiko yekutsi kunebantfu lababili labakhombisa timphawu tekuphatfwa ngulomkhuhlane we COVID-19 eBhange lelikhulu lesive mhla tisitfupha enyangeni lesetulu, lokwabangela kutsi inhlokohhovisi yeliBhange ivalwe emalanga lamabili. Imibiko yekupotjolwa kwalaba lababili seyibuyile. LiBhange linentfokoto kubikela sive kutsi laba lababili batfolakale kutsi bete lomkhuhlane.

Njengoba kwakutsenjisiwe, liBhange libuyele lasabenta ngalokuphelele kusukela ku mhla tisiphohlongo enyangeni lesetulu.

LiBhange selente siciniseko sekutsi kuto tonkhe tintfunja nemasango ekungena emabaleni alo kutawubakhona bantfu labatawuhlola wonkhe longenako kutsi simo sekushisa kwemtimba sisezingeni lelifanele yini. Sive siyacelwa kutsi sibambisane nalokuhlolwa.

Siyabonga.

By Central Bank of Eswatini