Updated: Dr. Cheryl Pegus Joins Cambia Health Solutions as SVP, Health Care Services and Chief Medical Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambia Health Solutions is pleased to announce Cheryl Pegus, M.D., M.P.H., as SVP, Health Care Services and Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Pegus brings over 25 years of clinical practice and operational business experience to the company and will lead strategy for Cambia’s enterprise and regional health plan business.





Prior to joining Cambia, she previously served as President of Caluent, a health care data analytics company and Clinical Professor of Medicine and Population Health at NYU Langone Medical Center. Prior to that, she led the expansion of Walgreen Co.’s health care services, product launches and data analytics as their first Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Pegus served as Aetna’s Head of Clinical Products and as General Manager and Chief Medical Officer with SymCare Personalized Health Solutions, a diabetes care management company. Early in her career, she acted as Medical Director for the Cardiovascular Risk Factors Group at Pfizer.

“Dr. Pegus brings a wealth of experience and a deep, personal commitment to transform health care for people and their families,” said Mark Ganz, CEO of Cambia Health Solutions. “Her focus on addressing care disparities, expertise in bringing solutions that meet people where they’re at and breadth of operational experience makes her the perfect fit for this important role. I look forward to partnering with her as we work to achieve our Cause to create a more person-focused, economically sustainable health care system.”

She is also active in the community and serves as Board Chair for the Association of Black Cardiologists, as a board member with Tactile Medical and with US Acute Care Solutions. Dr. Pegus was a past President of the American Heart Association Founder’s Affiliate, past Chair of the PCORI’s Health Delivery and Disparities Research Advisory Panel, and past board member with the Care Continuum Alliance and Aetna Foundation.

“Helping people live their healthiest life through innovation and technology is only one part of the equation to transform the health care experience – I believe building community, showing empathy and collaborating with engaged health care stakeholders allows us to more effectively impact all the determinants of health,” said Dr. Pegus. “I’m excited to join a cause-driven company like Cambia and work with colleagues who are focused on putting people at the center of their health care journey.”

Dr. Pegus received her bachelor’s degree from Brandeis University, her medical doctorate from Weill Cornell Medical College and her Master’s in Public Health from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. In 2000 she established a scholarship at Weill Cornell Medical College for minority students. She’s recognized as a leader for her extensive work across health care domains in utilizing data-driven solutions to improve community health by increasing access to services and has also authored a heart-healthy cookbook series.

