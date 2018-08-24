[Updated as at 24 August 1500hrs GMT+8] Travel Advisory: AirAsia flights affected by Hurricane Lane

Affected guests will be notified of their flight status via email and SMS.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep our guests updated on the latest developments. Guests are advised to check airasia.com and AirAsia's social media channels for further updates.

AirAsia strongly encourages all guests to update their contact details at airasia.com to ensure that they are notified of any updates to their flights.

For further information or assistance, please reach out to us via our contact channels listed on support.airasia.com.