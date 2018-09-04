Log in
[Updated as at 4 September 2000hrs GMT+8] Travel Advisory: AirAsia flights affected by Typhoon Jebi

09/04/2018 | 02:37pm CEST

Guests with bookings to travel to/from Osaka, Japan from now until 7 September 2018 may choose one of the following service recovery options:

  1. Move flight: One-time flight change to a new departure date on the same route within 14 calendar days from original scheduled flight date without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR
  2. Reroute: One-time reroute to Tokyo (NRT) or Sapporo (CTS) within 14 calendar days of the original travel date without additional cost, subject to route and seat availability for flights operated by AirAsia X (D7) or Thai AirAsia X (XJ). Note: This option does NOT apply to passengers traveling to and from Honolulu (HNL); OR
  3. Credit account: Retain the value of your booking in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel future travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our schedule is out; OR
  4. Full refund: Obtain a full refund to your original payment method for the amount equivalent to your booking.

Guests who wish to move flight or reroute are required to provide a new flight date and time as well as passenger name(s) to our Customer Support team via Twitter (@AirAsiaSupport) or Facebook (@AirAsiaSupport) or Live Chat at support.airasia.com or Call Centre.

To request for a credit account, fill in an eForm available on Customer Support:

  1. Click on the Email Us tab on the right panel
  2. Select Enquiry / Request under Type of Feedback
  3. Select Booking under Sub Category 1
  4. Select Typhoon Jebi for Sub Category 2
  5. Type in your option under Subject: 'Typhoon Jebi - Credit Account'
  6. Complete the remaining form fields and click Submit to proceed
  7. Please provide your AirAsia BIG Loyalty member ID

To request for a full refund, fill in an eForm available on Customer Support:

  1. Click on Email Us tab on the right panel
  2. Select Refund under Type of Feedback
  3. Select Flight Cancellation under Sub Category 1
  4. Type in your Subject: 'Typhoon Jebi Refund'
  5. Complete the remaining form fields and click Submit to proceed

You may also contact us via the following channels :

  1. Live Chat (via support.airasia.com, 24 hours)

  2. Twitter: @AirAsiaSupport (24 hours)

  3. Facebook: @AirAsiaSupport (24 hours)

  4. Call Centres:

  • Japan: +81 50 6864 8181 [8am - 5pm (GMT+9) Monday to Friday]
  • United States of America: 1844 727 4588 [9am - 6pm (GMT -10) Monday to Friday]
  • Thailand: +66 2 515 9999 [8am - 9pm (GMT+7) Monday to Sunday]

Group Bookings to contact the respective group desk

For bookings made through a travel agent or third party, kindly contact the travel agent directly.

Affected guests will be notified of their flight status via email and SMS.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep our guests updated on the latest developments. Guests are advised to check airasia.com and AirAsia's social media channels for further updates.

AirAsia strongly encourages all guests to update their contact details at airasia.com to ensure that they are notified of any updates to their flights.

For further information or assistance, please reach out to us via our contact channels listed on support.airasia.com.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 12:36:11 UTC
