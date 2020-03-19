Log in
Updates in Response to COVID-19: Changes to Self-Serve Coffee and Other Beverages, New Bakery Processes, and Addition of Overnight Store Closures for Enhanced Cleaning

03/19/2020

Updates in Response to COVID-19

Updates Include Changes to Self-Serve Coffee and Other Beverages, New Bakery Processes,

and Addition of Brief Overnight Store Closures for Enhanced Cleaning

Wawa, PA (March 19, 2020) - As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, Wawa is doing everything we can to support the communities, customers and associates that rely on us every day, while constantly evaluating the best way to operate our stores.

Effective March 20, Wawa is introducing the following temporary changes to our in-store processes:

  • Wawa is temporarily adjusting self-service coffee, effective at 5 a.m. on March 20. Moving forward, a Wawa associate will serve coffee to customers.
  • Wawa is temporarily suspending all self-service fountain beverages, Icee drinks, cappuccino and iced coffee.
  • Wawa will be individually bagging all bakery products for customers.
  • In order to remain open safely, Wawa has enhanced our already strict cleaning and quality standards by increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting all touch points and surfaces. Wawa is adjusting store hours and implementing overnight closure between 2-3am at all locations for additional store cleaning, sanitation and stocking.

Wawa remains committed to delivering our purpose of fulfilling lives every day and will continue to monitor the way we operate and make adjustments as needed. Please visit www.wawa.com/alerts/COVID-19-safety-readinessfor details and updates on our store status, processes and measures taken to support our communities and ensure the health of our customers and associates.

Disclaimer

Wawa Inc. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 19:17:03 UTC
