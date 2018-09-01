Log in
Upland Offer: Countryside Stewardship

09/01/2018 | 01:42am CEST

The Upland Offer closed for applications on 31 August 2018.

Use the 'what you need to know' guide to:

  • the benefits to wildlife
  • the options and supplements
  • the payments you could receive
  • how to meet the requirements

Use the 'option and supplement descriptions and prescriptions' document or Countryside Stewardship grant finder to understand:

  • the rules for each option and supplement
  • how to carry out each option and supplement successfully

Use the manual to understand the requirements, rules and conditions that apply to an agreement. Annex 8 includes the 4 Wildlife Offers.

For guidance on the other Offers, see:

Disclaimer

RPA - Rural Payments Agency published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 23:41:09 UTC
