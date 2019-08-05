Upland Software : to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2019

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2019, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after the market closes. The Company's executive leadership will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to review the Company's financial results and outlook for the business.

The conference call may be accessed within North America by dialing (888) 684-7501 and outside of North America by dialing (925) 418-7884, using the conference identification number: 1378273. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Company's investor relations website, which can be accessed at investor.uplandsoftware.com. Following the completion of the call, the webcast replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software. Upland provides seven enterprise cloud solution suites that enable more than one million users at over 9,000 accounts to win and engage customers, automate business operations, manage projects and IT costs, and share knowledge throughout the enterprise. All of Upland's solutions are backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit uplandsoftware.com.