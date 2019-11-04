Log in
Uplift to Offer Flexible Payment Options for More Airline Travelers

11/04/2019 | 11:00am EST

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uplift today announced a partnership that brings pay-over-time options to United Airlines customers booking flights from the US to all 350-plus cities the global carrier serves. Instead of paying for the full trip cost at the time of booking, travelers can use Uplift Pay Monthly to finance their trip and pay over 11 months.

“Our mission to make travel more accessible, affordable and rewarding for everyone perfectly aligns with United’s purpose of connecting people and uniting the world,” said Uplift CEO Brian Barth. “Travel has become a fundamental part of our lives and consumers today demand more flexibility. We’re excited to help more people experience the world with this partnership with United.”

Uplift, the only point-of-sale financing company exclusively focused on travel, makes it easy for consumers to budget, buy and experience the travel they want, while helping travel brands like United reach new customers and provide a seamless experience for travelers.

Uplift Pay Monthly seamlessly integrates into United.com’s existing payment processes, utilizing the payment rails already in place with UATP, the global payment solution owned by the world’s leading airlines. Uplift’s exclusive partnership with UATP enables fast, secure and cost-effective payment settlement for airlines.

United customers will see Uplift’s flexible monthly payment option and can quickly apply online and receive an instant decision, right on United.com. Uplift’s deep understanding of travel and its purpose-built, AI-driven platform provide consumers the highest approval rates in travel and a seamless experience backed by customer support available around the clock.

“We began offering Uplift Pay Monthly in 2017 with United Vacations and received great feedback from our customers about the option to pay over time,” said Praveen Sharma, VP of Digital Products and Analytics, United.  “Expanding Uplift’s flexible purchase option to flight tickets now allows even more customers to travel the world and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

About Uplift
Uplift was founded by a passionate team of travel industry veterans to help consumers budget, buy and experience the travel they want. Pay Monthly seamlessly integrates into our partners’ booking sites and payment processes to give travelers the freedom to finance their trip and pay over time. By reducing friction from the booking process, Uplift helps travel brands reach new customers and convert more business. Uplift’s platform was purpose built for travel and Pay Monthly is offered by leading travel brands like Kayak, Norwegian Cruise Line, Universal Studios and many more.

PRESS CONTACT
Bill Brazell
bbrazell@witstrategy.com
917-445-7316

© GlobeNewswire 2019
