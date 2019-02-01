Log in
Upliftv's February Lineup Features Miracles, the Afterlife and a Church in a Las Vegas Bar

02/01/2019 | 08:02am EST

West Palm Beach, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upliftv examines age-old questions and mysteries with the release of intriguing documentaries about miracles, the great beyond and secret bible codes. February also presents the inspiring faith-based story about a pastor that opens a church in the most unlikely place imaginable. The channel continues to distinguish itself as the globe’s one-stop-hub for spiritual refreshment and encouragement with the very best in Christian movies, series, documentaries, and teachings.   

0_medium_olympusatlogo.png


 

Tune in weekly at 7 p.m. EST for Cinema Saturdays, featuring films tailor-made to motivate and inspire sponsored by Parables TV. February’s exciting roster begins on the 2nd  with Objects of Wrath, where a pastor relocates to Las Vegas and starts a church in a bar with amazing results. Directed by Jeffery Peterson and starring Ricky Burchell of Love 101: Freshman Class. Costars Lysander Abadia of the critically-acclaimed action series Dark Blue.

 

The rest of the month is submerged in the supernatural with documentaries by renown Christian director David Priest, starting February 9 in Miracles in Our Midst. This powerful film highlights the many stories of unimaginable courage and survival that rose after the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Is there life after death? Does heaven exist?  These critical existential questions are explored both biblically and scientifically in the February 16 debut of David Priest’s The Evidence for Heaven. Upliftv is owned and operated by Olympusat and is available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications, and Hotwire Communications. For more information, please visit upliftv.com.

 

Olympusat - Editorial Contact:

Jesús Piñango

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com

 

###

Jesus Piñango
Olympusat
561-249-5228
jesus@olympusat.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
