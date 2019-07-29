Log in
Upper Hunter Shire Council : Staying dry and staying safe at Scone Saleyards

07/29/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

30 Jul 2019 9:04 AM - The new roof at Scone Regional Livestock Selling Centre will be extended to cover the cattle loading ramps at a cost of $200,000.

The additional seven hundred square metres of roof area will bring the total covered area to over 10,500m2 protecting the cattle, making it easier and safer to load and unload stock, and assisting in drainage and rainwater collection.

For the last year, the Saleyards have been undergoing a major $11.8 million upgrade to create a state of the art facility expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Upper Hunter Shire Council Council has contributed a loan of $8.4 million, serviced from the facility's operational budget.

Council received a $2,827,248 grant from the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund, and a $325,700 grant from the Fixing Country Truck Washes program which is a joint NSW and Australian Government initiative.

Mayor Wayne Bedggood said the project will increase the capacity, efficiency and sustainability of saleyard operations, support local jobs and increase economic activity, and also increase the safety and welfare for the livestock, and those working or visiting the saleyards.


Upper Hunter Shire Council published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 23:09:05 UTC
