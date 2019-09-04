Log in
Uproar PR Strengthens B2B Presence with Agency of Record Status for RedTeam Software and RoadSync

09/04/2019 | 11:16am EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR, an international, full-service public relations, digital and creative agency, today announces its selection as the agency of record for RedTeam Software, a cloud-based project management and accounting software for the construction industry, and RoadSync, a digital payments platform for the logistics industry.

With extensive experience in the B2B technology industry, Uproar will help build the reputations of both companies within their targeted industry verticals and the broader business community, supporting the companies’ sales and marketing goals.

“B2B technology companies face a unique set of challenges and goals that require specialized media outreach,” said Catriona Harris, CEO at Uproar PR. “Our team understands the intricacies of trade and national media relations strategies and combines that knowledge with our expertise in building relationships with industry analysts, scheduling media meetings at conferences and trade shows, and securing speaking opportunities that establish business leaders as thought leaders in their industries.”

RedTeam is the most comprehensive cloud-based platform for the commercial construction industry. Built by construction industry professionals, RedTeam’s founder and executive team have a unique perspective on the impact of its technology. As the market for construction technology solutions grows, Uproar will support RedTeam by identifying the platform’s most impactful differentiators and the stories that demonstrate RedTeam’s value.

“Construction industry professionals often make their purchasing decisions based on third-party validation and the input of their peers, so it was critical for our PR partner to be able to secure placements in the trade publications our prospects read most,” said Frederic Guitton, chief strategy officer at RedTeam. “As we look to the future and potential funding, we also needed an agency that could build our reputation beyond the construction industry. Uproar was a perfect choice for our needs, and we look forward to seeing how Uproar can support our business goals.”

RoadSync allows warehouses, freight handlers, trucking companies, heavy truck repair and maintenance shops and others to digitally invoice and accept payments quickly, conveniently and securely. As the company is changing the way the logistics industry moves and manages money, Uproar will bolster the company’s reputation and highlight the company as a leader in digital payments.

“Logistics is a difficult industry for payments, as many of these transactions are still done by cash or paper. To reach this market, we looked to Uproar for strategic insight and PR efforts that show how our platform is meeting the needs of the industry,” said Robin Gregg, CEO of RoadSync. “As we continue our growth, we needed an agency that was going to keep up with our pace and showcase our offerings to new and potential customers.”

For more information about Uproar PR, visit https://www.uproarpr.com

About Uproar PR
With offices in Orlando and Chicago, Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service public relations, digital and creative agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, creative services, thought leadership and digital marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The global PR firm works with a broad spectrum of technology, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality work and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com.

About RedTeam Software 
RedTeam Software offers the most comprehensive cloud-based solution for construction project and accounting management. With intuitive social design interface and real-time updates, RedTeam enables construction and accounting teams to collaborate effectively online at all stages of a project - from business development and pre-construction to closeout. For more information on RedTeam, visit https://www.redteam.com.

About RoadSync
RoadSync, founded in 2015, is the digital payment platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business throughout the industry. For more information on RoadSync, visit https://www.roadsync.com/.

Media Contact
Daniel Tummeley
Uproar PR
dtummeley@uproarpr.com
321-236-0102

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
