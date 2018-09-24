Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Upromise® Strengthens Its Commitment to Helping Families Save for College

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:22pm CEST

Upromise, Inc., a company dedicated to accelerating college savings, is making it easier for families to save for college. For almost 20 years, Upromise, a leader in the college savings industry, has offered its members unique ways to build their college savings. Today, Upromise is proud to announce that it is expanding its offerings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006010/en/

Upromise provides access to a community of individuals where members can interact with and access information, tools, and special offers that enables them to maximize their savings and earn more for college every day. Upromise has simplified how members can earn and transfer their college earnings. Members are now able to direct their earnings from Upromise into any 529 College Savings Plan as well as a checking or savings account.

“Saving for college seems like an impossible task for so many families,” said David O’Connell, President of Upromise. “We’re thrilled to offer members realistic ways to accelerate their savings by doing the things they’re already doing – every day.”

Upromise is especially proud of the added value that our relationships will bring to our members in helping them to maximize their college savings including Barclays, Mastercard, Ascensus and Fiserv.

Upromise membership is completely free, and Upromise does not charge any commissions or fees to its members. Visit Upromise.com for more information.

About Upromise:
Upromise helps families save for college. Committed to helping families keep the promise of a college education, Upromise offers simple ways to make saving easier. Upromise provides members with the tools and information they need to maximize their college savings and earn more every day. For almost 20 years, Upromise has tailored its vision with this goal in mind.

To date, millions of Upromise members have saved more than $1 billion towards education, more than $250 million of which has been deposited directly into 529 College Savings Plans. To learn more, visit Upromise.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/24CORELOGIC : The Aftermath of Hurricane Florence is Estimated to Have Caused Between $20 Billion and $30 Billion in Flood and Wind Losses, CoreLogic Analysis Shows
BU
09/24ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
09/24RealBiz Media Group/Verus Foods Reports Q3 Fiscal 2018 Results
GL
09/24ALTICE : Optimum, Fox near impasse on cable renewal
AQ
09/24BJS WHOLESALE CLUB : Norwalk's approval of 'The Village' for Main Avenue stands
AQ
09/24MOLECULAR MEDICINE : Carlo Incerti succeeds to Claudio Bordignon as Chairman of the Board. The BoD calls Shareholders’ Meeting to resolve on capital increase, within the limit of 10%, with the exclusion of the option rights.
PU
09/24DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRIT : & Spirits Announces Exercise of Stock Options
AQ
09/24ISIGN MEDIA : Announces the Close of its Previously Announced $500,000 Convertible Promissory Notes
PR
09/24AVALARA : Celerant Technology Integrates its Browser-Based POS and E-Commerce to Avalara for Sales Tax Automation
AQ
09/24ABERDEEN GLOBAL PREMIER PROPERTIES FUND : Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS : Universal Stainless Chairman, President and CEO Dennis M. Oates Named ..
2Charles River Named Multi-Asset Trading System of the Year at 2018 Asia Capital Markets Awards
3HighQ, Feynbrook launch partnership to provide technology solutions to APAC clients
4COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : Officials wish happy birthday to retailer
5NATIONAL ARTS ENTRTNMNT AND CULTR GP : NATIONAL ARTS ENTRTNMNT AND CULTR GP : Notable achievements

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.