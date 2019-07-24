Upserve announces partnership with James Beard Foundation

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upserve, the leading restaurant management platform, today announced an industry-first partnership to sponsor the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America® culinary series presented by Capital One®. A multi-city celebration that brings James Beard Foundation programs to exciting culinary destinations, this year’s series will travel to 20 cities including New York City, Portland, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

Through the James Beard Awards, unique dining experiences around the country, scholarships, hands-on learning, and a variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has built a platform for chefs and asserted the power of gastronomy to drive behavior, culture, and policy change around food.

“This was a natural partnership given Upserve’s mission to make chefs and restaurant owners wildly successful through our technology, and the James Beard Foundation’s goal of celebrating, nurturing, and honoring chefs and leaders in the food industry. Our company is aligned to the James Beard Foundation’s powerful message of embracing a food culture that is more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone,” said Andrea Kayal, Chief Marketing Officer at Upserve.

"We are delighted to partner with Upserve, which helps restaurants succeed with smarter data,” said Kris Moon, Chief Operating Officer of the James Beard Foundation. “Our shared goal of supporting the industry makes this partnership a natural fit and we are excited for its debut as part of this year’s Taste America tour."

Upserve will begin its sponsorship at the Taste America® NYC kick-off on Wednesday, July 24 in New York City at Tribeca 360°, featuring seasonal bites and beverages crafted by 15 tastemakers from across the country.

“We’re so proud of the dozens of Upserve customers who are James Beard Foundation Award nominees and winners across the country, including ‘Best Chef’ Sean Gray at Momofuku Ko in New York, Corey Lee at Benu in San Francisco for ‘Best Chef-West,’ and ‘Best New Restaurant’ Elle in Washington, D.C. to name a few. We hope that this partnership furthers our mutual commitment to chefs and the restaurant community,” says Upserve CEO, Sheryl Hoskins.

About Upserve

Upserve is the magic ingredient that helps restaurateurs become wildly successful, providing everything you need to manage a restaurant in a single hub. Upserve offers the market-leading cloud restaurant POS, actionable insights, transparent processing, automated inventory and ordering, workforce tools, and mobile restaurant management. Over 10,000 restaurants use Upserve to manage relationships with more than 57 million active diners, process over $9.9 billion in annual sales and serve over 36 million meals per month. Upserve is headquartered in Providence with additional offices in Denver and Tel Aviv.

About the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to promote good food for good™. For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the James Beard Awards, unique dining experiences at the James Beard House and around the country, scholarships, hands-on learning, and a variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has built a platform for chefs and asserted the power of gastronomy to drive behavior, culture, and policy change around food. To that end, the Foundation has also created signature impact-oriented initiatives that include our Women’s Leadership Programs, aimed at addressing the gender imbalance in the culinary industry; advocacy training through our Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change; and the James Beard Foundation Leadership Awards, which shine a spotlight on successful change makers. The organization is committed to giving chefs and their colleagues a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. For more information, please visit jamesbeard.org and follow @beardfoundation on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.



Holly Everett

hollyeverett@upserve.com