Upsher-Smith : And The National Alliance Of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) Honor U.S. Pharmacists For Their Excellence In Innovation

02/06/2019 | 09:20am EST

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) are pleased to recognize the recipients of the 2018 NASPA Excellence in Innovation Award. Forty pharmacists from across the nation were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the profession of pharmacy. The annual award is coordinated by NASPA and sponsored by Upsher-Smith.

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc.)

Founded in 1927 as the National Council of State Pharmacy Association Executives, NASPA is dedicated to enhancing the success of state pharmacy associations in their efforts to advance the profession of pharmacy. The Excellence in Innovation Award recognizes pharmacists who have demonstrated significant innovation in their practice, method, or service directly or indirectly resulting in improved patient care and/or advancement of the profession of pharmacy. The award is presented by participating state pharmacist associations.

"Each year, Upsher-Smith is proud to join with the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations and state pharmacy associations to recognize pharmacists who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to improving the health and lives of patients," said Rusty Field, President and CEO, Upsher-Smith Laboratories. "We are pleased to honor these leaders who share our same values and we look forward to a future of working together to continue the advancement of patient care."

State honorees received their award from participating state pharmacy associations during separate award ceremonies throughout 2018. The recipients include:

  • Alabama: Cole Sandlin, PharmD
  • Alaska: Norton Sound Health Corporation Pharmacy
  • Arizona: Kimberly Smith, PharmD
  • Arkansas: Whitney Bussell, PharmD
  • California: Tony J. Park, PharmD, JD
  • Colorado: Amber Cizmic, PharmD, BCACP
  • Connecticut: Lukasz Jamrozek, PharmD
  • Delaware: Mark Isabella, RPh
  • Florida: Mariette Sourial, PharmD
  • Georgia: Charles W. Barnes, RPh
  • Indiana: Jasmine D. Gonzalvo, PharmD
  • Iowa: Michelle M. Bottenberg, PharmD, BCPS
  • Kansas: Sandie Kueker, RPh
  • Kentucky: J. Leon Claywell, BSPharm, RPh, FACA
  • Louisiana: Joseph G. LeBlanc, Jr., PharmD, MHA, MBA
  • Maine: Brandon Alan Archibald, PharmD
  • Maryland: Jill A. Morgan, PharmD, BCPS, BCPPS
  • Massachusetts: Kam L. Capoccia, PharmD, BCPS, CDE
  • Michigan: Gregory A. Pratt, RPh
  • Minnesota: Alison Knutson, PharmD, BCACP
  • Mississippi: Lorelei Farr, PharmD
  • Missouri: Morgan Miller, PharmD
  • Montana: Joshua Loveland, PharmD
  • New Hampshire: Linda M. Sawyer, BSPharm, RPh
  • New Jersey: Daniel DiStefano, PharmD
  • New York: John Croce, RPh
  • North Carolina: Rebecca H. Grandy, PharmD
  • Ohio: Aaron Clark, RPh, PharmD
  • Oklahoma: Kacee Blackwell, PharmD
  • Oregon: Amber Franck, PharmD
  • Pennsylvania: Lindsey Meston, PharmD
  • Rhode Island: Christina Procaccianti, PharmD
  • South Carolina: Carmen Monts, PharmD
  • Tennessee: Julie Bennett, PharmD, MBA, BCPS
  • Texas: Sara Robison, PharmD
  • Washington: Beverly J. Schaefer, RPh
  • Washington, DC: Jacquise Unonu, PharmD
  • West Virginia: Gretchen Kreckel Garofoli, PharmD, BCACP
  • Wisconsin: Julie K. Dagam, PharmD, BCPS
  • Wyoming: Dave Bruch, PharmD

"We thank Upsher-Smith for supporting these outstanding pharmacists with the Excellence in Innovation Award," said Rebecca Snead, Executive Vice President and CEO of NASPA. "We are proud to recognize the efforts of this year's awardees who are leading the way in innovative pharmacy practice that results in improved care for patients across America."

About Upsher-Smith
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply.   

As Upsher-Smith celebrates its 100-year anniversary, the company enters a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by its 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Upsher-Smith and Sawai plan to leverage each other for growth worldwide and embark on an exciting new chapter as they seek to deliver the best value for their stakeholders, and most importantly, do more good for the patients they serve. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations
The National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA), founded in 1927 as the National Council of State Pharmacy Association Executives, is dedicated to enhancing the success of state pharmacy associations in their efforts to advance the profession of pharmacy. NASPA's membership is comprised of state pharmacy associations and over 70 other stakeholder organizations. NASPA promotes leadership, sharing, learning, and policy exchange among its members and pharmacy leaders nationwide. For more information, please visit the NASPA Web site www.naspa.us.

114001.01

Upsher-Smith Celebrates a Century of Serving Patients (PRNewsfoto/Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upsher-smith-and-the-national-alliance-of-state-pharmacy-associations-naspa-honor-us-pharmacists-for-their-excellence-in-innovation-300790845.html

SOURCE Upsher-Smith


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.