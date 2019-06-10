Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Upstream Works Announces New Software for Limitless Conversations and Deeper Engagements on All Channels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Woodbridge, ON, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Works Software Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Center solutions, announces Version 4.0 of its signature software, Upstream Works for Finesse (UWF). This release focuses on keeping customers engaged and loyal across the entire customer journey, easily crossing conversational boundaries and providing real-time visibility, collaboration, and control of agents and teams. UWF’s new features and capabilities empower brands to deliver innovative customer care across every channel today, with the flexibility to continually evolve with the changing customer care landscape.

Upstream Works for Finesse (UWF) provides a comprehensive omnichannel solution for Cisco contact centers, powering CX engagement with an intuitive desktop, seamless integrations, and deeper data insights. With UWF V4.0, Unified Digital Messaging provides agents with continuous conversations across messaging platforms like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and WeChat, and the cross-channel customer experience is further supported with Bots, Proactive Web Chat enhancements, Social Care, and Video engagement. Flexible APIs and the new Interceptable Messaging Pipeline architecture provide innovative ways to build and evolve complex workflows for additional business intelligence. Supervisors have a new, customizable interface with real-time visibility and insights for on-the-fly team management.

“Customer conversations aren’t limited to traditional channels like voice and email, so your contact center shouldn’t be either,” explains Rob McDougall, President and CEO, Upstream Works Software. “Organizations need to meet and serve customers wherever they are – on your website, on social media, through applications, or through escalations from bots. It’s not enough to add a channel – to be competitive, you have to offer full capabilities and analytics for the entire customer experience. With Release 4.0 of UWF, we are leveraging every channel, providing rich conversational data and flexible APIs to bring new capabilities to organizations so they can exceed customer expectations for service levels and consistency.”

With these new features plus support for Cisco Finesse 12 and enhancements to security and reporting, contact centers can offer unprecedented customer engagement while optimizing team and agent performance.  

About Upstream Works Software Ltd.www.upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Center software for the Cisco Collaboration Platform to increase customer engagement and agent success. We bring the customer journey together across all channels, interactions and applications with seamless integration and management simplicity. For over 15 years, organizations around the world and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works’ experience and expertise, gaining operational efficiency and transforming the connected customer experience.

See UWF in action at www.upstreamworks.com or request a personal demo at demorequest@upstreamworks.com

#

For more information, contact:
Janice Keay, VP, Marketing, Upstream Works Software
905.660.0969 x 4397, jkeay@upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works and Upstream Works for Finesse are trademarks of Upstream Works Software Ltd.

Janice Keay, VP, Marketing, Upstream Works Software 
905.660.0969 x 4397, jkeay@upstreamworks.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:59aAUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
09:59aMODERNA : to Present at Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
09:59aALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Starts New Nonstop Service to Virginia Beach from Cincinnati with Fares as Low as $71*
AQ
09:59aHANSA BIOPHARMA : Plenary Presentation at the 2019 American Transplant Congress
AQ
09:59aFLEXION THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
09:59aCYTODYN : and FDA Will Meet to Potentially Finalize Protocol for Pivotal Monotherapy Trial for Leronlimab
AQ
09:59aAMARIN : to Present Findings Regarding Challenges of Current Treatment Options in Reducing Cardiovascular Risks for Diabetes Patients
AQ
09:59aBIOGEN : Completes Acquisition of Nightstar Therapeutics for Approximately $800 Million
AQ
09:59aALBIREO PHARMA : Data on Albireo's Odevixibat Presented at 2019 European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition Annual Meeting
AQ
09:59aAXSOME THERAPEUTICS : Provides Update on Continued Progress at Annual Stockholders' Meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : sows £17 million 'vertical farming' seed to diversify
2GAME DIGITAL PLC : GAME DIGITAL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
3VOLKSWAGEN : Car Makers Chart Future in China -- WSJ
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : extends commitment to network security for the 5G world
5FERGUSON PLC : FERGUSON : third-quarter revenue misses estimates on slowing U.S. growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About