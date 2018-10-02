Log in
Upstream Works Software Expansion Prompts Move to New Headquarters

10/02/2018 | 07:58pm CEST

Woodbridge, ON, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Works Software Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Center solutions, today announced its move to new offices in the heart of a rapidly developing and in-demand area. The move to new headquarters supports the company’s substantial growth and accommodates an expanding team that’s meeting demand for innovative customer experience solutions.

As a result of steady growth, the company sought a location that would accommodate new team members across departments and provide the infrastructure to support evolving business goals. The facility’s state-of-the-art amenities and its convenient location exemplify the company’s dedication to providing an exceptional work environment for its staff and supports the company’s growth strategy.

“This is an exciting time for Upstream Works. Demand in the market for Upstream Works solutions continues to grow, and as a result, so does our team,” explains Rob McDougall, President and CEO of Upstream Works. “The new headquarters provides us with the space and facilities we need to continue to expand, and to support our staff and our partners with their continued success.“

The new location is equipped with facilities that enable team collaboration, partner training, and support the agile development methodologies that are key to the success of the company’s solutions. The building is close to the major highways and near the newly expanded subway, providing staff and visitors with convenient access, and supports expansion into 2019 and beyond.

Upstream Works continues to expand with its leading-edge contact center solutions that are built on the Cisco Collaboration platform, delivering innovative omnichannel CX journey solutions to virtually every industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.upstreamworks.com.

About Upstream Works Software Ltd. – www.upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Center software to increase customer engagement and agent success. We bring the customer journey together across all channels, interactions and applications with management simplicity and desktop elegance. For over 15 years, organizations around the world and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works’ experience and expertise, gaining operational efficiency and transforming the connected customer experience.

See UWF in action at www.upstreamworks.com or request a personal demo at demorequest@upstreamworks.com.

#

For more information, contact:
Janice Keay, VP, Marketing, Upstream Works Software
905.660.0969 x 4397, jkeay@upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works and Upstream Works for Finesse are trademarks of Upstream Works Software Ltd.

logo-300x300 (1).png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
