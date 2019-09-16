Upstream Works Software Partners with Aceyus on Customer Experience Management Solutions

Woodbridge, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Works Software Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Center solutions, today announced its integration partnership with Aceyus. Together, the companies will enrich customer experience management with actionable data that powers informed decisions and improved performance.

Upstream Works delivers enhanced, omnichannel customer experience management solutions for the Cisco Finesse desktop. It provides an intuitive workspace for agents and supervisors to deliver personalized, informed customer experiences while collecting critical conversational data. Aceyus provides contact center reporting and operational analytics to improve employee and customer experience. With Upstream Works’ open data model, Aceyus harnesses that interaction data and delivers dynamic dashboards, out-of-the-box reports, and innovative report creation tools – driving actionable data to the people who need it.

“We’re excited about our partnership and integration with Aceyus. This strategic partnership empowers organizations to benefit from an extensive amount of data, and provides them with a competitive advantage while supporting their digital transformation goals,“ said Rob McDougall, President and CEO, Upstream Works.

“With deeper and real-time visibility, this integration will help brands understand the customer journey, equipping them with meaningful information that can improve the customer experience and optimize contact center performance.” said Mike Ary, President and CEO, Aceyus, Inc.

Aceyus and Upstream Works together have the omnichannel contact center management expertise and experience to enhance business performance, increase customer satisfaction, and improve bottom line profitability for business across a range of industries.

About Upstream Works Software:

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Center software to increase customer engagement and agent success. We bring the customer journey together across all channels, with an intuitive agent desktop, full context, seamless integrations, consistent management, reports and analytics. For over 15 years, organizations around the world and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works’ solutions, gaining operational efficiency and transforming the customer experience. Learn more and see UWF in action at www.upstreamworks.com



About Aceyus:

Aceyus provides real-time and historical reporting and analytics for enterprise-level contact centers. We integrate data from ACD, IVR, CRM, omnichannel, WFM, social media platforms and other sources to deliver detailed insight into the customer journey. This visibility helps businesses understand and manage their customer and agent experiences. For questions about the Aceyus platform or the latest release visit Aceyus at their website: www.aceyus.com

