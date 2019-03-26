Upton's Naturals : Launches Flavored Seitan at NOPE

Vegan Company’s Popular Jackfruit Products Now at Over 1,000 Stores in
the United Kingdom
Upton’s
Naturals, an independently-owned vegan company that was the first to
produce flavored seitan in the States, is launching its popular Italian,
Bacon and Chorizo Seitan at Natural
& Organic Products Europe, April 7-8, 2019, stand Y30. The
company is also celebrating presence of its Jackfruit products in over
1,000 retail locations across the United Kingdom, including 800 Holland
& Barrett and 300+ Sainsbury’s
stores. Here’s how their lineup of 100% vegan, meat alternatives breaks
down:
-
Flavored Jackfruit – After kickstarting the jackfruit food
trend in the States, Upton’s Naturals introduced the first
pre-seasoned, heat-and-serve, natural jackfruit available in Europe.
When cooked up young (a.k.a. not ripe) and seasoned right, this
tropical fruit has the texture and taste of perfect pulled pork or
shredded chicken. Using only simple, recognizable ingredients, Upton’s
Naturals’ Jackfruit offers a good source of fiber and is completely
free of cholesterol, gluten, soy, oil, GMOs, and artificial flavors.
Flavors include: Bar-B-Que, Thai Curry, an unseasoned Original
variety, plus new-to-market Sweet and Smoky and Chilli Lime.
-
Seasoned Seitan – This versatile meat alternative is made from
vital wheat gluten and simple, recognizable ingredients. The Italian
Seitan cooks up like savory, sausage crumbles, the sliced and smoky
Bacon Seitan is a meat-free take on a timeless foodie favorite, and
the Chorizo Seitan adds complex flavors to tacos and breakfast
scrambles. Upton’s Naturals’ Seitan offers a good source of protein,
is Non-GMO Project Verified, completely free of artificial flavors,
oil, trans fat, and cholesterol, and low in fat and carbs.
“Our goal has always been to take incredibly adaptable meat alternatives
that have been around for thousands of years and make them appealing and
accessible to the mainstream consumer,” said Dan Staackmann, Upton’s
Naturals’ founder. “We’re proud of the impact that our Seitan and
Jackfruit products have had on the awareness and acceptance of the vegan
diet and are excited to share them with a new and growing European
audience.”
In addition to its success in the U.K., Upton’s Naturals’ Jackfruit and
Seitan have launched in 15 countries worldwide. Other vegan offerings
available for retailers to carry include a Ch’eesy Mac lineup and
Thai-inspired Meal Kits. Visit UptonsNaturals.com for
more information
