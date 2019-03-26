Upton's Naturals : Launches Flavored Seitan at NOPE

Vegan Company’s Popular Jackfruit Products Now at Over 1,000 Stores in the United Kingdom

Upton’s Naturals, an independently-owned vegan company that was the first to produce flavored seitan in the States, is launching its popular Italian, Bacon and Chorizo Seitan at Natural & Organic Products Europe, April 7-8, 2019, stand Y30. The company is also celebrating presence of its Jackfruit products in over 1,000 retail locations across the United Kingdom, including 800 Holland & Barrett and 300+ Sainsbury’s stores. Here’s how their lineup of 100% vegan, meat alternatives breaks down:

Flavored Jackfruit – After kickstarting the jackfruit food trend in the States, Upton’s Naturals introduced the first pre-seasoned, heat-and-serve, natural jackfruit available in Europe. When cooked up young (a.k.a. not ripe) and seasoned right, this tropical fruit has the texture and taste of perfect pulled pork or shredded chicken. Using only simple, recognizable ingredients, Upton’s Naturals’ Jackfruit offers a good source of fiber and is completely free of cholesterol, gluten, soy, oil, GMOs, and artificial flavors. Flavors include: Bar-B-Que, Thai Curry, an unseasoned Original variety, plus new-to-market Sweet and Smoky and Chilli Lime.

Seasoned Seitan – This versatile meat alternative is made from vital wheat gluten and simple, recognizable ingredients. The Italian Seitan cooks up like savory, sausage crumbles, the sliced and smoky Bacon Seitan is a meat-free take on a timeless foodie favorite, and the Chorizo Seitan adds complex flavors to tacos and breakfast scrambles. Upton's Naturals' Seitan offers a good source of protein, is Non-GMO Project Verified, completely free of artificial flavors, oil, trans fat, and cholesterol, and low in fat and carbs.

“Our goal has always been to take incredibly adaptable meat alternatives that have been around for thousands of years and make them appealing and accessible to the mainstream consumer,” said Dan Staackmann, Upton’s Naturals’ founder. “We’re proud of the impact that our Seitan and Jackfruit products have had on the awareness and acceptance of the vegan diet and are excited to share them with a new and growing European audience.”

In addition to its success in the U.K., Upton’s Naturals’ Jackfruit and Seitan have launched in 15 countries worldwide. Other vegan offerings available for retailers to carry include a Ch’eesy Mac lineup and Thai-inspired Meal Kits. Visit UptonsNaturals.com for more information and find @UptonsNaturals on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

