Uralkali Issues Deadline for Administrator to Answer Questions over Force India Bid Process

08/25/2018 | 12:51am CEST

“Uralkali has serious concerns about the conduct of the bid process for the acquisition of Force India. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, Uralkali’s lawyers have accordingly this evening written to the administrators, FRP Advisory LLP, informing them that unless satisfactory explanations are forthcoming by 10 a.m. British Summer Time on 10 September 2018, court proceedings will be brought against them.” -Paul Ostling, Independent Director, Uralkali PJSC


© Business Wire 2018
