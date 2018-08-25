Uralkali Issues Deadline for Administrator to Answer Questions over Force India Bid Process

“Uralkali has serious concerns about the conduct of the bid process for
the acquisition of Force India. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, Uralkali’s
lawyers have accordingly this evening written to the administrators, FRP
Advisory LLP, informing them that unless satisfactory explanations are
forthcoming by 10 a.m. British Summer Time on 10 September 2018, court
proceedings will be brought against them.” -Paul Ostling, Independent
Director, Uralkali PJSC
