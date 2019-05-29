Log in
Uranium One : Announces Changes in Senior Management

05/29/2019 | 10:14am EDT

News Release

May 29, 2019

Toronto, Ontario

Uranium One Announces Changes in Senior Management

Uranium One Inc. ("Uranium One" or the "Corporation") today announced that Mr. Fletcher Newton has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Newton is a member of the Board of Directors of the Corporation and the President of TENEX-USA, Incorporated, an affiliate of the Corporation. Mr. Newton previously worked at Uranium One from 2007 through 2012 as Executive Vice President, Corporate and Strategic Affairs. He succeeds Mr. Eduards Smirnovs as Chief Executive Officer, who has served in that capacity at Uranium One since 2017. Ms. Jane Luck, the Vice-President, Legal of the Corporation, was appointed to succeed Mr. Smirnovs as a member of the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

The Corporation extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Smirnovs for his past service and commitment to Uranium One and wishes him success in his future endeavours. The Corporation welcomes Mr. Newton to his new role.

About Uranium One

Uranium One is one of the world's largest uranium producers, with a globally diversified portfolio of assets located in Kazakhstan, the United States and Tanzania. Uranium One is wholly owned by subsidiaries of the Russian State Nuclear Corporation ROSATOM.

For more information about Uranium One, please visit www.uranium1.com

Vasily Konstantinov

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Email: stake.holders@uranium1.com

Tel: +1 647 788 8500

Cautionary Statements

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Uranium One Inc.

333 Bay Street • Suite 1200 Bay Adelaide Centre Toronto • ON • CANADA • M5H 2R2

tel +1 647 788 8500 • fax +1 647 788 8501

www.uranium1.com

Disclaimer

Uranium One Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 14:13:03 UTC
