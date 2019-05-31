Uranium One : ESTMA Report 2018

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year From: 2018-01-01 To: 2018-12-31 Reporting Entity Name Uranium One Inc. Currency of the Report USD Reporting Entity ESTMA E377743 Identification Number Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if UrAsia Energy Ltd. (E137688); Uranium One Investments Inc. (E654178) necessary) Payments by Payee Departments, Agency, etc… Infrastructure Total Amount paid to Country Payee Name1 within Payee that Received Taxes Royalties Fees Production Entitlements Bonuses Dividends Notes34 Improvement Payments Payee Payments2 Withholding tax withheld at the source at State Revenue Committee of State Revenue Committee of payment of dividends to the Reporting Entity's Otyrar district of Turkestan subsidiary holding companies with indirect Kazakhstan Otyrar district of Turkestan region 14,457 14,457 region of Republic of of Republic of Kazakhstan interests in the Zarechnoye mine, i.e. witholding Kazakhstan tax owed by and paid on behalf of such subsidiaries. Withholding tax withheld at the source at State Revenue Administration State Revenue Administration of payment of dividends to the Reporting Entity's of the Medeu District State subsidiary holding companies with former Kazakhstan the Medeu District State Revenue 4,905,303 4,905,303 Revenue Department of Department of Almaty City indirect interests in the Akdala and South Inkai Almaty City mines, i.e. witholding tax owed by and paid on behalf of such subsidiaries. JSC '"NAK "Kazatomprom"' is the state-owned uranium company of Kazakhstan and the initial Kazakhstan JSC "NAK "Kazatomprom"' JSC "NAK "Kazatomprom"' 51,380,092 51,380,092 holder of all subsoil use contracts now held by joint ventures in which the Reporting Entity participates together with said company. JSC "Karabaltinsky mining combine" is a state- Kazakhstan JSC "Karabaltinsky mining JSC "Karabaltinsky mining 202 202 owned mining company of Kazakhstan and one combine" combine" of the initial holders of the subsoil use contract for the Zarechnoyoe mine.

Currency Exchange Rates: Payments in Kazakhstan were made in Kazah tenge (KZT). Average 2018 year-to-date (YTD) exchange rates used to convert the payments amounts into U.S. dollars (USD) were USD:KZT 1 : 345.108. Payments in the U.S.A. were made in USD. Reporting Basis: All payments made by the Reporting Entity's Joint Venture Southern Mining Chemical Company LLP joint venture in Kazakhstan (which owns and operates the Akdala and South Inkai mines) and Joint Venture Betpak Dala LLP (which operated the Akdala and South Inkai mines until 2015) are reported on a 100% basis, but the Reporting Entity's ownership interest in those joint ventures is only 70%. All payments by the Reporting

Additional Notes:Entity's other joint ventures in Kazakhstan are reported on a pro rata basis equal to the Reporting Entity's participating interest in those joint ventures: for Joint Venture Akbastau JSC (which owns and operates the Akbastau mine) and Joint Venture Karatau LLP (which owns and operates the Karatau mine), 50%; for Joint Venture Zarechnoye JSC (which onws and operates the Zarechnoye mine) 49.9794%; for Joint Venture Khorasan-U LLP and Joint Venture Kyzylkum LLP (which own and operate the Kharasan mine), 30%. All payments made by the Reporting Entity's U.S. subsidiaries are reported on a 100% basis. Withholding Taxes on Dividends: Withholding taxes paid on dividends to the Reporting Entity's

subsidiaries are reported under "Dividends" since, technically, they are not tax obligations of the operating entities paying the dividends, but are obligtations of the subsidiaries receiving the dividends.