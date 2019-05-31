Log in
Uranium One : ESTMA Report 2018

05/31/2019 | 04:54am EDT

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Uranium One Inc.

Reporting Year

From

2018-01-01

To:

2018-12-31

Date submitted

2019-05-30

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E377743

Original Submission

Amended Report

Cheetah Resources s.a.r.l., Uranium One Amsterdam B.V., Uranium One Holland B.V., UrAsia Energy Holdings Ltd. s.a.r.l.,

Other Subsidiaries Included

Uranium One Netherlands B.V., UrAsia London Limited, Deanco Limited, Uranium One Americas, Inc., Uranium One U.S.A.

Inc., Uranium One Friesland Cooperatief U.A., Uranium One Rotterdam B.V., Uranium One Utrecht B.V, Joint Venture

(optional field)

Southern Mining Chemical Company LLP, Joint Venture Betpak Dala LLP, Joint Venture JSC Akbastau, Joint Venture Karatau

LLP, Joint Venture JSC Zarechnoye, Joint Venture Khorasan-U LLP, Joint Venure Kyzylkum LLP.

For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary

UrAsia Energy Ltd. (E137688); Uranium One Investments Inc. (E654178)

Reporting Entities Included in Report:

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Jane Luck

Date

2019-05-30

Position Title

Vice-President, Legal and Director

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2018-01-01

To:

2018-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Uranium One Inc.

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E377743

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

UrAsia Energy Ltd. (E137688); Uranium One Investments Inc. (E654178)

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

United States of America

Wyoming Office of State Lands

Wyoming Office of State Lands &

89,000

89,000

& Investments

Investments

United States of America

Johnson County, Wyoming

Johnson County Treasurer

230,000

230,000

United States of America

U.S. Federal Government

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory

871,000

871,000

Commission

United States of America

U.S. Federal Government

Bureau of Land Management

660,000

660,000

United States of America

Wyoming Department of

Wyoming Department of

229,000

229,000

Environmental Quality

Environmental Quality

State Revenue Committee of

Taxes and other payments with respect to the

State Revenue Committee of

Akdala, South Inkai, Akbastau and Karatau

Sozakh district of Turkestan

Kazakhstan

Sozakh district of Turkestan

48,784,307

576,808

49,361,115

mines, other than withholding taxes on

region of Republic of

region of Republic of Kazakhstan

dividends payable on behalf of the Reporting

Kazakhstan

Entity's subsidiaries.

Taxes and other payments with respect to the

State Revenue Committee of

State Revenue Committee of

portion of the South Inkai mine that is in the

Kazakhstan

Kyzylorda region of Republic

Kyzylorda region of Republic of

298,952

298,952

Kyzylorda region, other than withholding taxes

of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan

on dividends payable on behalf of the Reporting

Entity's subsidiaries.

State Revenue Committee of

State Revenue Committee of

Taxes and other payments with respect to the

Otyrar district of Turkestan

Zarechnoye mine, other than withholding taxes

Kazakhstan

Otyrar district of Turkestan region

4,586,563

25,258

4,611,821

region of Republic of

of Republic of Kazakhstan

on dividends payable on behalf of the Reporting

Kazakhstan

Entity's subsidiaries.

State Revenue Committee of

State Revenue Committee of

Taxes and other payments with respect to the

Kazakhstan

Zhanakorgan district of Kyzyl-

Zhanakorgan district of Kyzyl-

4,172,661

148,747

4,321,408

Kharasan mine, other than withholding taxes on

Orda region of Republic of

Orda region of Republic of

dividends payable on behalf of the Reporting

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan

Entity's subsidiaries.

Withholding tax withheld at the source at

State Revenue Committee of

State Revenue Committee of

payment of dividends to the Reporting Entity's

Sozakh district of Turkestan

subsidiary holding companies with indirect

Kazakhstan

Sozakh district of Turkestan

3,677,633

3,677,633

region of Republic of

region of Republic of Kazakhstan

interests in the Akdala, South Inkai, Akbastau

Kazakhstan

and Karatau mines, i.e. witholding tax owed by

and paid on behalf of such subsidiaries.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2018-01-01

To:

2018-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Uranium One Inc.

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E377743

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

UrAsia Energy Ltd. (E137688); Uranium One Investments Inc. (E654178)

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Withholding tax withheld at the source at

State Revenue Committee of

State Revenue Committee of

payment of dividends to the Reporting Entity's

Otyrar district of Turkestan

subsidiary holding companies with indirect

Kazakhstan

Otyrar district of Turkestan region

14,457

14,457

region of Republic of

of Republic of Kazakhstan

interests in the Zarechnoye mine, i.e. witholding

Kazakhstan

tax owed by and paid on behalf of such

subsidiaries.

Withholding tax withheld at the source at

State Revenue Administration

State Revenue Administration of

payment of dividends to the Reporting Entity's

of the Medeu District State

subsidiary holding companies with former

Kazakhstan

the Medeu District State Revenue

4,905,303

4,905,303

Revenue Department of

Department of Almaty City

indirect interests in the Akdala and South Inkai

Almaty City

mines, i.e. witholding tax owed by and paid on

behalf of such subsidiaries.

JSC '"NAK "Kazatomprom"' is the state-owned

uranium company of Kazakhstan and the initial

Kazakhstan

JSC "NAK "Kazatomprom"'

JSC "NAK "Kazatomprom"'

51,380,092

51,380,092

holder of all subsoil use contracts now held by

joint ventures in which the Reporting Entity

participates together with said company.

JSC "Karabaltinsky mining combine" is a state-

Kazakhstan

JSC "Karabaltinsky mining

JSC "Karabaltinsky mining

202

202

owned mining company of Kazakhstan and one

combine"

combine"

of the initial holders of the subsoil use contract

for the Zarechnoyoe mine.

Currency Exchange Rates: Payments in Kazakhstan were made in Kazah tenge (KZT). Average 2018 year-to-date (YTD) exchange rates used to convert the payments amounts into U.S. dollars (USD) were USD:KZT 1 : 345.108. Payments in the U.S.A. were made in USD. Reporting Basis: All payments made by the Reporting Entity's Joint Venture Southern Mining Chemical Company LLP joint venture in Kazakhstan (which owns and operates the Akdala and South Inkai mines) and Joint Venture Betpak Dala LLP (which operated the Akdala and South Inkai mines until 2015) are reported on a 100% basis, but the Reporting Entity's ownership interest in those joint ventures is only 70%. All payments by the Reporting

Additional Notes:Entity's other joint ventures in Kazakhstan are reported on a pro rata basis equal to the Reporting Entity's participating interest in those joint ventures: for Joint Venture Akbastau JSC (which owns and operates the Akbastau mine) and Joint Venture Karatau LLP (which owns and operates the Karatau mine), 50%; for Joint Venture Zarechnoye JSC (which onws and operates the Zarechnoye mine) 49.9794%; for Joint Venture Khorasan-U LLP and Joint Venture Kyzylkum LLP (which own and operate the Kharasan mine), 30%. All payments made by the Reporting Entity's U.S. subsidiaries are reported on a 100% basis. Withholding Taxes on Dividends: Withholding taxes paid on dividends to the Reporting Entity's

subsidiaries are reported under "Dividends" since, technically, they are not tax obligations of the operating entities paying the dividends, but are obligtations of the subsidiaries receiving the dividends.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2018-01-01

To:

2018-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Uranium One Inc.

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E377743

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

UrAsia Energy Ltd. (E137688); Uranium One Investments Inc. (E654178)

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

United States of America

Willow Creek

230,000

538,000

768,000

United States of America

Ludeman

759,000

759,000

United States of America

Moore Ranch

98,000

98,000

United States of America

Allemand Ross

149,000

149,000

United States of America

Antelope

305,000

305,000

Kazakhstan

Akdala

9,670,695

11,141,704

80,644

20,893,044

Kazakhstan

South Inkai

20,198,273

22,417,042

161,289

42,776,604

Kazakhstan

Akbastau

7,907,195

11,443,694

269,379

19,620,268

Also known as the Budenovskoye deposit,

blocks, 1, 3 and 4.

Kazakhstan

Karatau

11,307,096

14,672,169

65,495

26,044,760

Also known as the Budenovskoye deposit,

block 2.

Kazakhstan

Zarechnoye

4,586,563

303,079

25,258

4,914,900

Kazakhstan

Kharasan

4,172,661

148,747

4,321,409

Currency Exchange Rates: Payments in Kazakhstan were made in Kazah tenge (KZT). Average 2018 year-to-date (YTD) exchange rates used to convert the payments amounts into U.S. dollars (USD) were USD:KZT 1 : 345.108. Payments in the U.S.A. were made in USD. Reporting Basis: All payments made by the Reporting Entity's Joint Venture Southern Mining Chemical Company LLP joint venture in Kazakhstan (which owns and operates the Akdala and South Inkai mines) and Joint Venture Betpak Dala LLP (which operated the Akdala and South Inkai mines until 2015) are reported on a 100% basis, but the Reporting Entity's ownership interest in those joint ventures is only

Additional Notes3:70%. All payments by the Reporting Entity's other joint ventures in Kazakhstan are reported on a pro rata basis equal to the Reporting Entity's participating interest in those joint ventures: for Joint Venture Akbastau JSC (which owns and operates the Akbastau mine) and Joint Venture Karatau LLP (which owns and operates the Karatau mine), 50%; for Joint Venture Zarechnoye JSC (which onws and operates the Zarechnoye mine) 49.9794%; for Joint Venture Khorasan-U LLP and Joint Venture Kyzylkum LLP (which own and operate the Kharasan mine), 30%. All payments made by the Reporting Entity's U.S. subsidiaries are reported on a 100% basis. Withholding Taxes on

Dividends: Withholding taxes paid on dividends to the Reporting Entity's subsidiaries are reported under "Dividends" since, technically, they are not tax obligations of the operating entities paying the dividends, but are obligtations of the subsidiaries receiving the dividends.

Disclaimer

Uranium One Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 08:53:07 UTC
