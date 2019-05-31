|
Uranium One : ESTMA Report 2018
05/31/2019 | 04:54am EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
|
Reporting Entity Name
|
|
|
Uranium One Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Year
|
From
|
2018-01-01
|
To:
|
2018-12-31
|
Date submitted
|
2019-05-30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
|
E377743
|
|
Original Submission
|
|
|
|
Amended Report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheetah Resources s.a.r.l., Uranium One Amsterdam B.V., Uranium One Holland B.V., UrAsia Energy Holdings Ltd. s.a.r.l.,
|
Other Subsidiaries Included
|
Uranium One Netherlands B.V., UrAsia London Limited, Deanco Limited, Uranium One Americas, Inc., Uranium One U.S.A.
|
Inc., Uranium One Friesland Cooperatief U.A., Uranium One Rotterdam B.V., Uranium One Utrecht B.V, Joint Venture
|
(optional field)
|
Southern Mining Chemical Company LLP, Joint Venture Betpak Dala LLP, Joint Venture JSC Akbastau, Joint Venture Karatau
|
|
|
LLP, Joint Venture JSC Zarechnoye, Joint Venture Khorasan-U LLP, Joint Venure Kyzylkum LLP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary
|
|
UrAsia Energy Ltd. (E137688); Uranium One Investments Inc. (E654178)
|
|
Reporting Entities Included in Report:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not Substituted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
|
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
|
Jane Luck
|
Date
|
2019-05-30
|
|
|
Position Title
|
Vice-President, Legal and Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
|
Reporting Year
|
From:
|
2018-01-01
|
To:
|
2018-12-31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Entity Name
|
|
|
Uranium One Inc.
|
|
|
|
Currency of the Report
|
USD
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Entity ESTMA
|
|
|
E377743
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
|
|
UrAsia Energy Ltd. (E137688); Uranium One Investments Inc. (E654178)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
necessary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments by Payee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Departments, Agency, etc…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
Total Amount paid to
|
|
Country
|
Payee Name1
|
within Payee that Received
|
Taxes
|
Royalties
|
Fees
|
|
Production Entitlements
|
Bonuses
|
Dividends
|
Notes34
|
|
Improvement Payments
|
Payee
|
|
|
Payments2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States of America
|
Wyoming Office of State Lands
|
Wyoming Office of State Lands &
|
|
|
|
89,000
|
|
|
|
|
89,000
|
|
& Investments
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States of America
|
Johnson County, Wyoming
|
Johnson County Treasurer
|
230,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
230,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States of America
|
U.S. Federal Government
|
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
|
|
|
|
871,000
|
|
|
|
|
871,000
|
|
Commission
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States of America
|
U.S. Federal Government
|
Bureau of Land Management
|
|
|
|
660,000
|
|
|
|
|
660,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States of America
|
Wyoming Department of
|
Wyoming Department of
|
|
|
|
229,000
|
|
|
|
|
229,000
|
|
Environmental Quality
|
Environmental Quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State Revenue Committee of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes and other payments with respect to the
|
|
State Revenue Committee of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Akdala, South Inkai, Akbastau and Karatau
|
|
Sozakh district of Turkestan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
Sozakh district of Turkestan
|
48,784,307
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
576,808
|
49,361,115
|
mines, other than withholding taxes on
|
region of Republic of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
region of Republic of Kazakhstan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dividends payable on behalf of the Reporting
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entity's subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes and other payments with respect to the
|
|
State Revenue Committee of
|
State Revenue Committee of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
portion of the South Inkai mine that is in the
|
Kazakhstan
|
Kyzylorda region of Republic
|
Kyzylorda region of Republic of
|
298,952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
298,952
|
Kyzylorda region, other than withholding taxes
|
|
of Kazakhstan
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on dividends payable on behalf of the Reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entity's subsidiaries.
|
|
State Revenue Committee of
|
State Revenue Committee of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes and other payments with respect to the
|
|
Otyrar district of Turkestan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zarechnoye mine, other than withholding taxes
|
Kazakhstan
|
Otyrar district of Turkestan region
|
4,586,563
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,258
|
4,611,821
|
|
region of Republic of
|
of Republic of Kazakhstan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on dividends payable on behalf of the Reporting
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entity's subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State Revenue Committee of
|
State Revenue Committee of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes and other payments with respect to the
|
Kazakhstan
|
Zhanakorgan district of Kyzyl-
|
Zhanakorgan district of Kyzyl-
|
4,172,661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
148,747
|
4,321,408
|
Kharasan mine, other than withholding taxes on
|
|
Orda region of Republic of
|
Orda region of Republic of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dividends payable on behalf of the Reporting
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entity's subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Withholding tax withheld at the source at
|
|
State Revenue Committee of
|
State Revenue Committee of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
payment of dividends to the Reporting Entity's
|
|
Sozakh district of Turkestan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiary holding companies with indirect
|
Kazakhstan
|
Sozakh district of Turkestan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,677,633
|
|
3,677,633
|
|
region of Republic of
|
region of Republic of Kazakhstan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interests in the Akdala, South Inkai, Akbastau
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Karatau mines, i.e. witholding tax owed by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and paid on behalf of such subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
|
Reporting Year
|
From:
|
2018-01-01
|
To:
|
2018-12-31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Entity Name
|
|
|
Uranium One Inc.
|
|
|
Currency of the Report
|
USD
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Entity ESTMA
|
|
|
E377743
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
|
|
UrAsia Energy Ltd. (E137688); Uranium One Investments Inc. (E654178)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
necessary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments by Payee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Departments, Agency, etc…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infrastructure
|
Total Amount paid to
|
|
Country
|
Payee Name1
|
within Payee that Received
|
Taxes
|
Royalties
|
Fees
|
Production Entitlements
|
Bonuses
|
Dividends
|
Notes34
|
Improvement Payments
|
Payee
|
|
|
Payments2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Withholding tax withheld at the source at
|
|
State Revenue Committee of
|
State Revenue Committee of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
payment of dividends to the Reporting Entity's
|
|
Otyrar district of Turkestan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiary holding companies with indirect
|
Kazakhstan
|
Otyrar district of Turkestan region
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,457
|
|
14,457
|
|
region of Republic of
|
of Republic of Kazakhstan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interests in the Zarechnoye mine, i.e. witholding
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tax owed by and paid on behalf of such
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Withholding tax withheld at the source at
|
|
State Revenue Administration
|
State Revenue Administration of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
payment of dividends to the Reporting Entity's
|
|
of the Medeu District State
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiary holding companies with former
|
Kazakhstan
|
the Medeu District State Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,905,303
|
|
4,905,303
|
|
Revenue Department of
|
Department of Almaty City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
indirect interests in the Akdala and South Inkai
|
|
Almaty City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mines, i.e. witholding tax owed by and paid on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
behalf of such subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JSC '"NAK "Kazatomprom"' is the state-owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
uranium company of Kazakhstan and the initial
|
Kazakhstan
|
JSC "NAK "Kazatomprom"'
|
JSC "NAK "Kazatomprom"'
|
|
|
|
|
|
51,380,092
|
|
51,380,092
|
holder of all subsoil use contracts now held by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
joint ventures in which the Reporting Entity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
participates together with said company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JSC "Karabaltinsky mining combine" is a state-
|
Kazakhstan
|
JSC "Karabaltinsky mining
|
JSC "Karabaltinsky mining
|
|
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
202
|
owned mining company of Kazakhstan and one
|
|
combine"
|
combine"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the initial holders of the subsoil use contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the Zarechnoyoe mine.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency Exchange Rates: Payments in Kazakhstan were made in Kazah tenge (KZT). Average 2018 year-to-date (YTD) exchange rates used to convert the payments amounts into U.S. dollars (USD) were USD:KZT 1 : 345.108. Payments in the U.S.A. were made in USD. Reporting Basis: All payments made by the Reporting Entity's Joint Venture Southern Mining Chemical Company LLP joint venture in Kazakhstan (which owns and operates the Akdala and South Inkai mines) and Joint Venture Betpak Dala LLP (which operated the Akdala and South Inkai mines until 2015) are reported on a 100% basis, but the Reporting Entity's ownership interest in those joint ventures is only 70%. All payments by the Reporting
Additional Notes:Entity's other joint ventures in Kazakhstan are reported on a pro rata basis equal to the Reporting Entity's participating interest in those joint ventures: for Joint Venture Akbastau JSC (which owns and operates the Akbastau mine) and Joint Venture Karatau LLP (which owns and operates the Karatau mine), 50%; for Joint Venture Zarechnoye JSC (which onws and operates the Zarechnoye mine) 49.9794%; for Joint Venture Khorasan-U LLP and Joint Venture Kyzylkum LLP (which own and operate the Kharasan mine), 30%. All payments made by the Reporting Entity's U.S. subsidiaries are reported on a 100% basis. Withholding Taxes on Dividends: Withholding taxes paid on dividends to the Reporting Entity's
subsidiaries are reported under "Dividends" since, technically, they are not tax obligations of the operating entities paying the dividends, but are obligtations of the subsidiaries receiving the dividends.
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
|
Reporting Year
|
From:
|
2018-01-01
|
To:
|
2018-12-31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Entity Name
|
|
|
Uranium One Inc.
|
|
|
Currency of the Report
|
USD
|
|
|
|
Reporting Entity ESTMA
|
|
|
E377743
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
|
|
UrAsia Energy Ltd. (E137688); Uranium One Investments Inc. (E654178)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
necessary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments by Project
|
|
|
|
|
|
Country
|
Project Name1
|
Taxes
|
Royalties
|
Fees
|
Production Entitlements
|
Bonuses
|
Dividends
|
Infrastructure
|
Total Amount paid by
|
Notes23
|
Improvement Payments
|
Project
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States of America
|
Willow Creek
|
230,000
|
|
538,000
|
|
|
|
|
768,000
|
|
United States of America
|
Ludeman
|
|
|
759,000
|
|
|
|
|
759,000
|
|
United States of America
|
Moore Ranch
|
|
|
98,000
|
|
|
|
|
98,000
|
|
United States of America
|
Allemand Ross
|
|
|
149,000
|
|
|
|
|
149,000
|
|
United States of America
|
Antelope
|
|
|
305,000
|
|
|
|
|
305,000
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
Akdala
|
9,670,695
|
|
|
|
|
11,141,704
|
80,644
|
20,893,044
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
South Inkai
|
20,198,273
|
|
|
|
|
22,417,042
|
161,289
|
42,776,604
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
Akbastau
|
7,907,195
|
|
|
|
|
11,443,694
|
269,379
|
19,620,268
|
Also known as the Budenovskoye deposit,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
blocks, 1, 3 and 4.
|
Kazakhstan
|
Karatau
|
11,307,096
|
|
|
|
|
14,672,169
|
65,495
|
26,044,760
|
Also known as the Budenovskoye deposit,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
block 2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
Zarechnoye
|
4,586,563
|
|
|
|
|
303,079
|
25,258
|
4,914,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
Kharasan
|
4,172,661
|
|
|
|
|
|
148,747
|
4,321,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency Exchange Rates: Payments in Kazakhstan were made in Kazah tenge (KZT). Average 2018 year-to-date (YTD) exchange rates used to convert the payments amounts into U.S. dollars (USD) were USD:KZT 1 : 345.108. Payments in the U.S.A. were made in USD. Reporting Basis: All payments made by the Reporting Entity's Joint Venture Southern Mining Chemical Company LLP joint venture in Kazakhstan (which owns and operates the Akdala and South Inkai mines) and Joint Venture Betpak Dala LLP (which operated the Akdala and South Inkai mines until 2015) are reported on a 100% basis, but the Reporting Entity's ownership interest in those joint ventures is only
Additional Notes3:70%. All payments by the Reporting Entity's other joint ventures in Kazakhstan are reported on a pro rata basis equal to the Reporting Entity's participating interest in those joint ventures: for Joint Venture Akbastau JSC (which owns and operates the Akbastau mine) and Joint Venture Karatau LLP (which owns and operates the Karatau mine), 50%; for Joint Venture Zarechnoye JSC (which onws and operates the Zarechnoye mine) 49.9794%; for Joint Venture Khorasan-U LLP and Joint Venture Kyzylkum LLP (which own and operate the Kharasan mine), 30%. All payments made by the Reporting Entity's U.S. subsidiaries are reported on a 100% basis. Withholding Taxes on
Dividends: Withholding taxes paid on dividends to the Reporting Entity's subsidiaries are reported under "Dividends" since, technically, they are not tax obligations of the operating entities paying the dividends, but are obligtations of the subsidiaries receiving the dividends.
|
|