Uranium One : Management Systems Recognized Compliant to International Standards Requirements

Uranium One Holding Management Systems Recognized Compliant to International Standards Requirements
April 23, 2020
Following the certification audit Uranium One Holding received certificates confirming the compliance of the company's quality management system and environment management system to the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 international standards.
