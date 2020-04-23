Log in
Uranium One : Management Systems Recognized Compliant to International Standards Requirements

04/23/2020

Uranium One Holding Management Systems Recognized Compliant to International Standards Requirements

April 23, 2020

Following the certification audit Uranium One Holding received certificates confirming the compliance of the company's quality management system and environment management system to the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 international standards.

Uranium One Inc. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 01:22:08 UTC
