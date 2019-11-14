Urban Affairs Coalition : Celebrates 50 Years of Community Impact and Positive Change in Philadelphia

Organization to Hold 50th Anniversary Fundraising Breakfast This November

This year, the Urban Affairs Coalition will celebrate its 50th Anniversary Breakfast on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

From working to improve the quality of life in the Philadelphia region, to building wealth, and to solving emerging issues, the Urban Affairs Coalition has a strong legacy of driving change. More than 1,000 guests, all decision makers in business, government and grassroots communities, will show their support at the 50th Anniversary Breakfast.

“For 50 years, the Urban Affairs Coalition has helped friends, families and neighbors across the Philadelphia region create stronger, more vibrant communities, and we’re thrilled to recognize the individuals and organizations who have helped make this possible,” said Sharmain Matlock Turner, President and CEO of UAC. “We have achieved great things, but there is still so much work to be done, which is why this milestone fundraising event is critical to continuing our mission and accomplishing what no one organization can do alone.”

The Coalition is proud to unveil its eight honorees who will be recognized at this year’s event for their commitment to positively transform the Greater Philadelphia region.

Community Leadership Award - recognizes individuals whose exceptional contributions make Philadelphia’s communities a better place to live, work and play. The 50th Anniversary Honorees are:

Lucinda Hudson , Executive Director, Parkside Association of Philadelphia

, Executive Director, Parkside Association of Philadelphia Mel Wells, President, One Day at a Time (ODAAT)

Living Legacy Award - presented to visionary leaders who have shown a life-time of exceptional commitment to fostering the Coalition’s goal of improving life chances for youth and young adults; building wealth in urban communities; and strengthening the nonprofit sector. The 50th Anniversary Honorees are:

Charisse Lillie , Corporate Executive, Consultant

, Corporate Executive, Consultant Cecilia Moy Yep, Founder & Executive Director Emeritus, Philadelphia Chinatown Development, Corp., PCDC

The “Doer” Award - awarded to leaders who are true “Doers”, making things happen and creating an opportunity for all. The 50th Anniversary Honorees are:

Pat Eiding , President, Philadelphia Council AFL

, President, Philadelphia Council AFL Honorable Vincent Hughes, State Senator, 7th District

Founder Awardees - recognizes UAC partners who have rendered distinguished, long-term service to the Coalition. 2019 marks the inaugural year for the award. The 50th Anniversary Honorees are:

PECO / Exelon Corporation – Philadelphia Electric Company was a founding member of the Coalition and has been a key supporter and funder since the organization’s founding in 1969.

– Philadelphia Electric Company was a founding member of the Coalition and has been a key supporter and funder since the organization’s founding in 1969. The Wells Fargo Company – Wells Fargo has been an active partner of the Coalition for 45 years, and its predecessor banks date back to First Pennsylvania and Bank Company, which was a founding board member of the Philadelphia Urban Coalition.

Last year, more than 800 leaders helped the Urban Affairs Coalition raise over $450,000, which translated into serious community impact across the region. Through this support, the Coalition was able to provide summer jobs to over 1,300 youth in Philadelphia; assist hundreds of job seekers in finding pathways to employment; support the growth of over 70 partner organizations; and ensure equity, diversity and inclusion on development projects throughout the region and in the nonprofit sector.

For more information on the breakfast, ticket purchases, sponsorship opportunities, and our honorees please visit: www.uac.org/breakfast or http://uac2020.org.

About the Urban Affairs Coalition

The Urban Affairs Coalition unites government, business, neighborhoods, and individual initiative to improve the quality of life in the region, build wealth in urban communities, and solve emerging issues. Please visit www.uac.org for more information about the on-going work of the Coalition. Visit www.uac2020.org to learn more about UAC’s 50th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, November 22, 2019.

