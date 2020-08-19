Urban Air Wins Franchise Update Media 2020 Innovation Award

Family entertainment industry market leader recognized for its first-in-category membership program

Urban Air Adventure Park, the world’s preeminent indoor adventure park, has been recognized for its innovative Endless Play Membership program by Franchise Update Media in its second annual Franchise Innovation Awards.

Urban Air was honored in the ‘Most Innovative Use of Technology: Products’ category after introducing its first-in-category Endless Play Memberships nationwide in April 2019. The Endless Play Membership offers unlimited access to Urban Air’s next level attractions such as Indoor Sky Diving, Go-Karts, the Sky Rider® Coaster, Spin Zone and Flip Zone Bumper Cars, Climbing Walls, Rope courses and more. With memberships starting as low as $6.99, the program allows guests to come back every day for a fraction of the price of a single visit.

“We’re incredibly proud of our team and our franchisee partners for making the Endless Play Membership program such a success and we’re honored to be recognized with this award,” said Michael Browning, President and CEO of Urban Air. “At Urban Air, we continue to make strides in innovation and franchisee support and this program is another example of that dedication. For our franchisees, the program has created an e-commerce-based revenue stream that helps build brand loyalty and increase visitation frequency while providing our guests with an amazing value.”

The goal of the Franchise Innovation Awards is to identify and recognize the franchisors creating and implementing the most original and successful innovative strategies and tactics to build their brand. Winners were selected by a panel of 7 judges who evaluated the innovation, objectives, and results of hundreds of entrants.

Over the last 10 years, Urban Air has become a market leader in the location based entertainment industry, pioneering the indoor adventure park concept. As a premier destination for family fun, Urban Air offers a variety of attractions for all ages, including the Sky Rider, Go-Kart tracks, Indoor Skydiving, Climbing Walls, Laser Tag, Warrior Courses, Mini-Golf, Spin Zone Bumper Cars, and Dodgeball, as well as the fast casual concept Urban Air Café.

Recently, Entrepreneur named Urban Air to the Best Franchise Brands of 2020 list, which highlighted the companies that performed best in their categories, placing Urban Air atop the Entertainment Franchise category. This year, the Company secured #80 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list, as it welcomed over 20 million guests to its parks during a record 2019.

About Franchise Update Media

Franchise Update Media been a leader in the franchising space for more than 30 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two print magazines, four e-newsletters, four conferences, independent research, and books, all focused on franchising. Targeting franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives. For more information, visit franchising.com.

About Urban Air

Urban Air is the preeminent indoor adventure park and the market leader in location-based entertainment. The Dallas-based entertainment company pioneered the adventure park concept and is the largest adventure park operator in the world. Urban Air's purpose is to help kids have fun and aim higher, achieving those things that they never thought they could do. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.UrbanAirParks.com.

