Urban Land Institute Tapped to Research Economic Development Opportunities in Hancock County

01/09/2019 | 06:01am EST

GREENFIELD, Ind., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of community and business leaders from Hancock County announced they have contracted with the Urban Land Institute (ULI) to assess future economic development opportunities associated with the Mt. Comfort Corridor. The group includes Hancock County Commissioners; the towns of McCordsville, Cumberland and New Palestine; NineStar Connect; Hancock Health; Greenfield Banking Company; Hancock County Redevelopment Commission; Mt Vernon Community School Corporation; Hancock County Economic Development Corporation; Hancock County Community Foundation; Indy Partnership; BAGI Hancock County Builder's Council; and Aqua Indiana. Click to Tweet.

ULI has long been recognized as one of the world’s most respected and widely quoted sources of objective information on community land-use planning, growth and development. Its Advisory Services program deploys teams of experts to help find creative, practical solutions for issues such as downtown development and redevelopment, land management strategies, evaluation of development potential, growth management and community revitalization.

The goal of this effort is to attain a well-developed Mt. Comfort corridor that will:

  • Generate consistent quality job growth over the next several decades
  • Grow an agri-bioscience industry cluster that leverages Hancock County’s farming legacy
  • Provide a growing tax base that will diversify local government revenue streams and help to control tax rates for residents and small businesses
  • Connect residents with jobs and businesses to enhance the quality of life for all Hancock County households
  • Reduce the development pressures elsewhere in Hancock County by creating planned growth districts along and adjacent to the Mt. Comfort Corridor

“It is inevitable that development in the Mt. Comfort Corridor will take place, so our challenge is to ensure that development is thoughtful and plans for the future,” said Tom Miller, president and CEO of Thomas P. Miller & Associates, a workforce and economic development firm. “A robust economy, local development pressures, and land speculation all make this a good time to influence the direction of the Corridor’s development.”

The ULI Advisory Panel will include experts in business development, mixed-use development (industrial, commercial, residential and open space amenities), and land-use policy. The panel will arrive in Hancock County in early January. They will engage the community in stakeholder and leadership interviews, conduct area tours and consult with regional economic development experts. The panel is expected to present their initial findings on January 18.

“We are excited to partner with ULI on this important project,” said Steve Long, president and CEO of Hancock Health and Hancock Regional Hospital. “ULI Advisory Services Program provides a proven mechanism for our leadership and stakeholders to assess, plan, and execute a Mt. Comfort Corridor development program that will benefit our community for many years.”

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411
mconklin@teamclarus.com

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300
lmuskin@teamclarus.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
