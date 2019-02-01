Log in
Urban One : Radio Icon Tom Joyner Announces the One More Time Experience Tour Celebrating His Remarkable Career and Morning Show

02/01/2019 | 09:34am EST

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On his nationally syndicated radio show today, Tom Joyner announced the One More Time Experience multi-city tour, which includes concerts that bring the music and celebration of his daily Party With a Purpose, The Tom Joyner Morning Show. Dates begin on May 10th and continue throughout the summer. Joyner, a huge fan favorite who changed the radio landscape, launches this tour with a routing that allows his audience to join the celebration and toast Tom for his longtime commitment to entertain, inform and empower. Each tour date will showcase Tom and friends, including artists like Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and KEM. Stay tuned for more artists to be announced.

In making the announcement, Tom Joyner offered 'What better way to say thank you to the people I owe my career to! I hope everyone will be as excited as I am to celebrate with good music, good fun and good hugs! We have 25 years worth of partying to achieve, so let's do it together, with the ultimate One More Time Experience!'

The planned tour dates as of this announcement follow below, while more dates and other artists are expected to join in the celebration.

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Friday, May 10th

Washington DC

The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Friday, June 7th

Cleveland, OH

Wolstein Center

Saturday, June 8th

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Friday, July- 12th

Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena

Saturday, July 13th

St. Louis, MO

Chaifetz Arena

Friday, July 19th

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, July 20th

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

More concerts to be announced.

The full lineup can be found at BlackAmericaWeb.com. Radio stations in the tour markets will host the event and link to ticket sites, while surrounding markets will have the opportunity to invite their audiences as well.

Joyner - who first gained popularity after earning his nickname 'The Fly Jock' while flying round-trip between Dallas and Chicago for seven years and eight million miles - hosted morning and afternoon shows in two different cities. Joyner revolutionized radio, becoming the first morning show with music in syndication launching January 3rd 1994. Joyner announced that he would retire from broadcasting in December of 2019, capping one of the greatest careers in communications.

Follow Tom Joyner on social media: @TomJoynerMorningShow on Facebook; @TJMShow on Twitter; and @FlyJockTomJoyner on Instagram.

About the Tom Joyner Morning Show
Radio's leading syndicated urban morning show, The Tom Joyner Morning Show has distinguished itself over the years by continuously giving back to its audience with quality programming, community initiatives, special events and philanthropy. Tom Joyner and the show's popular co-host Sybil Wilkes relate to listeners by empowering, informing and entertaining with positivity. Regular contributors including Roland Martin, Jacque Reid, Huggy Lowdown, Shaun King, Chris Paul, Reverend Al Sharpton and Mellody Hobson engage the audience by exclusively connecting them with the people they want to hear from. Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley, Guy Torry and Damon Williams, sit in the shows' 'Funny Chair,' on various days providing humorous insight. Joyner has also established major destination events including the 20th annual Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Cruise and the 17th annual Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion in Orlando. The Tom Joyner Morning Show is distributed by REACH Media Inc., founded in 2003 by Tom Joyner and CEO David Kantor. REACH Media is an Urban One company.

*All performances, artists, and schedules are subject to change.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radio-icon-tom-joyner-announces-the-one-more-time-experience-tour-celebrating-his-remarkable-career-and-morning-show-300787928.html

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.

Marty.Raab@ReachMediaInc.com

Urban One Inc. published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 14:33:05 UTC
