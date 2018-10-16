Log in
Urbanise com : ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

10/16/2018 | 09:32am CEST

Posted on October 16, 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Urbanise.com Limited (UBN) refers to its non-renounceable pro rata rights issue which closed on 28 September 2018 (Offer) and its announcement on 1 October 2018 in relation to the shortfall under the Offer.

UBN issued the shortfall shares, being 85,303,069 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares), on 12 October 2018 to the underwriters (KTM Capital Limited and Argosy Capital Limited) of the Offer in accordance with the underwriting arrangements disclosed to ASX on 30 August 2018.

For the purposes of Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, the Company gives notice of the following in respect of those Shares:

1. The Shares were issued without disclosure in accordance with Part 6D of the Corporations Act.

2. The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

(a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to it; and

(b) Section 674 of the Corporations Act.

3. There is no excluded information, as defined in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act, as at the date of this notice.

Kim Clark

Company Secretary

Appendix_3B

Analysis of Holdings

Top 20 Holdings

Disclaimer

Urbanise.com Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:32:01 UTC
