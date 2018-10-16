Urbanise com : ASX ANNOUNCEMENT – DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

Posted on October 16, 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

Urbanise.com Limited (UBN) today announces the appointment of Mr Tod McGrouther as a director of the Company. Mr McGrouther brings to the Board extensive experience in capital markets and as an advisor and investor in technology businesses.

Mr McGrouther has a Bachelor of Law (First Class Honors) and University Medal from the University of Sydney, a Bachelor of Commerce (First Class Honors) and University Medal majoring in Accounting and Finance from the University of New South Wales and a Diploma in Applied Finance from the Securities Institute of Australia.

He has worked in the Australian corporate advisory industry since 1986 and has specialised in the provision of corporate advice in the areas of corporate valuation, equity capital raising both for private and public equity and investor relation advice for ASX listed companies. Between 1986 until 1984 he was a Associate Director in the Corporate Finance Department of Bankers Trust Australia. Between 1994 until 1998 he was a Director of the Corporate Finance Department of Prudential Bache Securities. Since 1998 Mr McGrouther has been Director of KTM Capital, a boutique investment bank specializing in corporate advisory and underwriting services across mid-market ASX listed companies in the resources, information technology, bio technology and other services sectors.

Executive Chairman, Almero Strauss said 'We welcome Tod to the Board of Directors and look forward to his contribution and expertise as we continue to execute on our growth strategy'.

For more information contact:

Kim Clark (Company Secretary)

Phone: +61 7 3010 9393