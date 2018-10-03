Urbanise com : ASX RELEASE – Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Shortfall

Posted on October 3, 2018

ASX Release - Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Shortfall Urbanise.com Limited (Urbanise) (ASX:UBN) advises the Pro-Rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue closed on 28 September 2018 with applications for entitlements received totalling $1,791.803.86 being for a total of 66,363,106 shares. Details of the shares to be allotted and the impact upon total securities on issue are contained within the table below. Description Securities Shares currently on Issue 530,831,549 Shares offered under the rights issue (maximum) 151,666,157 Entitlement Shares applied for by Shareholders 66,363,106 Shortfall Shares to be issued to the Underwriter without Shareholder approval 85,303,051

Total shares on issue upon issue of Entitlement Shares to Shareholders and assuming all Shortfall Shares are issued to the Underwriter will be 682,497,706.

It is expected that the Entitlement Shares and Shortfall Shares will be issued to Shareholders from whom valid applications were received and the Underwriter in accordance with the previously released Rights Issue timetable.

Ends

For more information,

contact: Kim Clark

Company Secretary

kim.clark@urbanise.com

+61 07 30109393