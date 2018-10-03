Urbanise com : ASX RELEASE – Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Shortfall

Posted on October 3, 2018
ASX Release - Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Shortfall
Urbanise.com Limited (Urbanise) (ASX:UBN) advises the Pro-Rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue closed on 28 September 2018 with applications for entitlements received totalling $1,791.803.86 being for a total of 66,363,106 shares. Details of the shares to be allotted and the impact upon total securities on issue are contained within the table below.
|
Description
|
Securities
|
Shares currently on Issue
|
530,831,549
|
Shares offered under the rights issue (maximum)
|
151,666,157
|
Entitlement Shares applied for by Shareholders
|
66,363,106
|
Shortfall Shares to be issued to the Underwriter without Shareholder approval
|
85,303,051
Total shares on issue upon issue of Entitlement Shares to Shareholders and assuming all Shortfall Shares are issued to the Underwriter will be 682,497,706.
It is expected that the Entitlement Shares and Shortfall Shares will be issued to Shareholders from whom valid applications were received and the Underwriter in accordance with the previously released Rights Issue timetable.
Ends
For more information,
contact: Kim Clark
Company Secretary
kim.clark@urbanise.com
+61 07 30109393
Disclaimer
Urbanise.com Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 03:27:00 UTC