Urbanise com : ASX RELEASE – Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Shortfall

10/03/2018 | 05:28am CEST

Posted on October 3, 2018

ASX Release - Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Shortfall

Urbanise.com Limited (Urbanise) (ASX:UBN) advises the Pro-Rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue closed on 28 September 2018 with applications for entitlements received totalling $1,791.803.86 being for a total of 66,363,106 shares. Details of the shares to be allotted and the impact upon total securities on issue are contained within the table below.

Description

Securities

Shares currently on Issue

530,831,549

Shares offered under the rights issue (maximum)

151,666,157

Entitlement Shares applied for by Shareholders

66,363,106

Shortfall Shares to be issued to the Underwriter without Shareholder approval    

85,303,051

Total shares on issue upon issue of Entitlement Shares to Shareholders and assuming all Shortfall Shares are issued to the Underwriter will be 682,497,706.

It is expected that the Entitlement Shares and Shortfall Shares will be issued to Shareholders from whom valid applications were received and the Underwriter in accordance with the previously released Rights Issue timetable.

Ends

For more information,

contact: Kim Clark

Company Secretary

kim.clark@urbanise.com

+61 07 30109393

Disclaimer

Urbanise.com Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 03:27:00 UTC
