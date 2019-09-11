Urbanise com : FM Platform – Update

Posted on September 12, 2019
Workforce App - Notice
Workforce App Changes to User Sessions
Planned for release after 19th October 2019
For security measures, it is important we maintain the accuracy of user activity via the Workforce Applications on user devices.
We will soon be enforcing single user sessions within the Workforce Application meaning that shared user accounts will no longer work. If you login to the Workforce App on a different device, the session you had on the previous device will expire and redirect you to login. It will not be possible to have multiple user sessions logged into Urbanise's Workforce Apps, across multiple devices.
