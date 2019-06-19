Urbanise com : Strata Update (56.4)

Posted on June 20, 2019
Todays update introduces a number of minor improvements to certificates, work orders, process payments and more. We've also made a few improvements to a number of integrations.
Continue reading for details…
Note that throughout the release notes you'll see labels formatted as [PHX-0000], these are for our own internal reference and link to our development tools. Feel free to ignore them.
Features
Todays update introduces additional functionality for two integrations.
-
DebtCol: The 'casePayment' API endpoint was implemented, along with its trigger on levy receipts. [PHX-3608] [PHX-4631]
-
Alfresco: The 'Property Push' function was implemented along with the underlying integration infrastructure for Alfresco. [PHX-4302]
Other Improvements
-
Work Orders: Introduced the ability to search on a Work Order 'number'. [PHX-3272]
-
Owners Corporation Certificate: Updated wording, including references to sections of the act for compliance. [PHX-4627] [PHX-4290]
-
Owners Corporation Certificate: Improved sections 13 and 14 on the certificate so that it automatically pulls information from the 'Notices or Orders' register. [PHX-4043]
-
Owners Corporation Certificate: Minor update to the address field on the certificate to avoid truncating long addresses. [PHX-4310]
-
Process Payments: Finalised ability to send ABA and BPAY files to an FTP or SFTP server from the Process Payments screen. [PHX-4774] [PHX-4549]
-
Namibia Region: All South African banks enabled for the Namibia region. [PHX-5033]
-
Waived Penalties: Unit list 'drop down' replaced with a pop-up showing owner names and other enhancements. [PHX-4174]
-
Unit List: The unit search now returns units that do not have an owner assigned. [PHX-4475]
-
Invoice Processing: 'AP Refunds' are no long shown in the Invoice Processing module. [PHX-4358]
Fixes
-
General Ledger: Opening expense (negative value) in list changes the way it is shown. [PHX-2046]
-
Committee Members: Change committee 'type' from 'Board' to 'Committee' in all AU regions. [PHX-4142]
-
Issue Fees: Able to keep billing future dated Management Fees and disbursements. [PHX-4160]
-
Issue Fees: Fixed Disbursements are available to issue prematurely. [PHX-4161]
-
Issue Fees: Management Fee record available to issue prematurely. [PHX-4168]
-
Work Orders: Edit option on canceled quotation required. [PHX-4313]
-
Accounts Receivable: Wrong format of Plan address is displayed in generated invoice. [PHX-4376]
-
Invoices: Supplier field should be marked as required. [PHX-4385]
-
General Ledger: It is possible to select unit without owner when creating levy receipt. [PHX-4386]
-
General Ledger: Delete DEFT levy receipt: Internal Server error returned when attempting to delete Levy receipts added during reconciliation. [PHX-4473]
-
Accounts Receivable: Invoice with 'Qty' as '2' displays total for '1'. [PHX-4477]
-
Owners Corporation Certificate: Person Requesting Certificate and Purchaser with apostrophe (eg. O'neal) results in Integration error. [PHX-4581]
-
Email History: API error after editing Date Sent Range. [PHX-4593]
-
Account Management: When switching Property from one which has Cost Centre/Cost Account to one without, user is redirected to a blank Page without headers. [PHX-4599]
-
Invoice Processing: Absence of shortcut combination under the Delete button. [PHX-4607]
-
Insurance Claim: 'Policy Number' is not red to indicate mandatory field. [PHX-4608]
-
Address Book: Some owner details disappear on refresh. [PHX-4658]
-
Management Agreement: Can select multiple options for each item in the Services tab. [PHX-4759]
-
Invoice Processing: 'Hold' & 'Delete' button shortcuts not consistent with other screens. [PHX-4773]
-
Integration: 'Invalid refresh token' integration error when call plaza router. [PHX-4820]
-
Debt Collection: Payment does not seem to be picked-up by the DebtCol Lambda process. [PHX-4899]
-
Budget: 'Special Levy Expenses' appearing in the budget on I&E when not present in Budget. [PHX-4265]
-
Committee Members: (data fix) 'query did not return unique result' when attempting to update CM record. [PHX-4828]
-
Strataware: Financials not displaying on summary screen or financial statement. [PHX-4998]
-
Tasks: Unpaid sundry trigger failing due to new entry in legal_values. [PHX-4973]
-
MyCommunity: Escape '!' in the General Ledger 'Attachments' so Management Fee invoices are included. [PHX-4816]
-
MyCommunity: Manager not receiving email when invoice is approved/rejected. [PHX-4960]
-
MyCommunity: Invoice number and Contractor details missing from email to Manager. [PHX-4959]
-
Unit Ledger: Special Levy Description contains Levy Type and description without space. [PHX-4665]
