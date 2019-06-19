Urbanise com : Strata Update (56.4)

Posted on June 20, 2019

Todays update introduces a number of minor improvements to certificates, work orders, process payments and more. We've also made a few improvements to a number of integrations.

Continue reading for details…

Note that throughout the release notes you'll see labels formatted as [PHX-0000], these are for our own internal reference and link to our development tools. Feel free to ignore them.

Features

Todays update introduces additional functionality for two integrations.

DebtCol: The 'casePayment' API endpoint was implemented, along with its trigger on levy receipts. [PHX-3608] [PHX-4631]

The 'casePayment' API endpoint was implemented, along with its trigger on levy receipts. [PHX-3608] [PHX-4631] Alfresco: The 'Property Push' function was implemented along with the underlying integration infrastructure for Alfresco. [PHX-4302]

Other Improvements

Work Orders: Introduced the ability to search on a Work Order 'number'. [PHX-3272]

Introduced the ability to search on a Work Order 'number'. [PHX-3272] Owners Corporation Certificate: Updated wording, including references to sections of the act for compliance. [PHX-4627] [PHX-4290]

Updated wording, including references to sections of the act for compliance. [PHX-4627] [PHX-4290] Owners Corporation Certificate: Improved sections 13 and 14 on the certificate so that it automatically pulls information from the 'Notices or Orders' register. [PHX-4043]

Improved sections 13 and 14 on the certificate so that it automatically pulls information from the 'Notices or Orders' register. [PHX-4043] Owners Corporation Certificate: Minor update to the address field on the certificate to avoid truncating long addresses. [PHX-4310]

Minor update to the address field on the certificate to avoid truncating long addresses. [PHX-4310] Process Payments: Finalised ability to send ABA and BPAY files to an FTP or SFTP server from the Process Payments screen. [PHX-4774] [PHX-4549]

Finalised ability to send ABA and BPAY files to an FTP or SFTP server from the Process Payments screen. [PHX-4774] [PHX-4549] Namibia Region: All South African banks enabled for the Namibia region. [PHX-5033]

All South African banks enabled for the Namibia region. [PHX-5033] Waived Penalties: Unit list 'drop down' replaced with a pop-up showing owner names and other enhancements. [PHX-4174]

Unit list 'drop down' replaced with a pop-up showing owner names and other enhancements. [PHX-4174] Unit List: The unit search now returns units that do not have an owner assigned. [PHX-4475]

The unit search now returns units that do not have an owner assigned. [PHX-4475] Invoice Processing: 'AP Refunds' are no long shown in the Invoice Processing module. [PHX-4358]

Fixes

General Ledger: Opening expense (negative value) in list changes the way it is shown. [PHX-2046]

Opening expense (negative value) in list changes the way it is shown. [PHX-2046] Committee Members: Change committee 'type' from 'Board' to 'Committee' in all AU regions. [PHX-4142]

Change committee 'type' from 'Board' to 'Committee' in all AU regions. [PHX-4142] Issue Fees: Able to keep billing future dated Management Fees and disbursements. [PHX-4160]

Able to keep billing future dated Management Fees and disbursements. [PHX-4160] Issue Fees: Fixed Disbursements are available to issue prematurely. [PHX-4161]

Fixed Disbursements are available to issue prematurely. [PHX-4161] Issue Fees: Management Fee record available to issue prematurely. [PHX-4168]

Management Fee record available to issue prematurely. [PHX-4168] Work Orders: Edit option on canceled quotation required. [PHX-4313]

Edit option on canceled quotation required. [PHX-4313] Accounts Receivable: Wrong format of Plan address is displayed in generated invoice. [PHX-4376]

Wrong format of Plan address is displayed in generated invoice. [PHX-4376] Invoices: Supplier field should be marked as required. [PHX-4385]

Supplier field should be marked as required. [PHX-4385] General Ledger: It is possible to select unit without owner when creating levy receipt. [PHX-4386]

It is possible to select unit without owner when creating levy receipt. [PHX-4386] General Ledger: Delete DEFT levy receipt: Internal Server error returned when attempting to delete Levy receipts added during reconciliation. [PHX-4473]

Delete DEFT levy receipt: Internal Server error returned when attempting to delete Levy receipts added during reconciliation. [PHX-4473] Accounts Receivable: Invoice with 'Qty' as '2' displays total for '1'. [PHX-4477]

Invoice with 'Qty' as '2' displays total for '1'. [PHX-4477] Owners Corporation Certificate: Person Requesting Certificate and Purchaser with apostrophe (eg. O'neal) results in Integration error. [PHX-4581]

Person Requesting Certificate and Purchaser with apostrophe (eg. O'neal) results in Integration error. [PHX-4581] Email History: API error after editing Date Sent Range. [PHX-4593]

API error after editing Date Sent Range. [PHX-4593] Account Management: When switching Property from one which has Cost Centre/Cost Account to one without, user is redirected to a blank Page without headers. [PHX-4599]

When switching Property from one which has Cost Centre/Cost Account to one without, user is redirected to a blank Page without headers. [PHX-4599] Invoice Processing: Absence of shortcut combination under the Delete button. [PHX-4607]

Absence of shortcut combination under the Delete button. [PHX-4607] Insurance Claim: 'Policy Number' is not red to indicate mandatory field. [PHX-4608]

'Policy Number' is not red to indicate mandatory field. [PHX-4608] Address Book: Some owner details disappear on refresh. [PHX-4658]

Some owner details disappear on refresh. [PHX-4658] Management Agreement: Can select multiple options for each item in the Services tab. [PHX-4759]

Can select multiple options for each item in the Services tab. [PHX-4759] Invoice Processing: 'Hold' & 'Delete' button shortcuts not consistent with other screens. [PHX-4773]

'Hold' & 'Delete' button shortcuts not consistent with other screens. [PHX-4773] Integration: 'Invalid refresh token' integration error when call plaza router. [PHX-4820]

'Invalid refresh token' integration error when call plaza router. [PHX-4820] Debt Collection: Payment does not seem to be picked-up by the DebtCol Lambda process. [PHX-4899]

Payment does not seem to be picked-up by the DebtCol Lambda process. [PHX-4899] Budget: 'Special Levy Expenses' appearing in the budget on I&E when not present in Budget. [PHX-4265]

'Special Levy Expenses' appearing in the budget on I&E when not present in Budget. [PHX-4265] Committee Members: (data fix) 'query did not return unique result' when attempting to update CM record. [PHX-4828]

(data fix) 'query did not return unique result' when attempting to update CM record. [PHX-4828] Strataware: Financials not displaying on summary screen or financial statement. [PHX-4998]

Financials not displaying on summary screen or financial statement. [PHX-4998] Tasks: Unpaid sundry trigger failing due to new entry in legal_values. [PHX-4973]

Unpaid sundry trigger failing due to new entry in legal_values. [PHX-4973] MyCommunity: Escape '!' in the General Ledger 'Attachments' so Management Fee invoices are included. [PHX-4816]

Escape '!' in the General Ledger 'Attachments' so Management Fee invoices are included. [PHX-4816] MyCommunity: Manager not receiving email when invoice is approved/rejected. [PHX-4960]

Manager not receiving email when invoice is approved/rejected. [PHX-4960] MyCommunity: Invoice number and Contractor details missing from email to Manager. [PHX-4959]

Invoice number and Contractor details missing from email to Manager. [PHX-4959] Unit Ledger: Special Levy Description contains Levy Type and description without space. [PHX-4665]

Update by Leslie Leahy