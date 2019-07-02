Log in
Urbanise com : Strata Update (57)

0
07/02/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

Posted on July 3, 2019

Todays update introduces a number of new integration functions and numerous fixes.

Continue reading for details…

Note that throughout the release notes you'll see labels formatted as [PHX-0000], these are for our own internal reference and link to our development tools. Feel free to ignore them.

Improvements

  • Alfresco: Documents and Report's 'push' to Alfresco implemented. [PHX-4303] & [PHX-4304]
  • DebtCol: Additional data pushed through the 'Client' interface. [PHX-4831]
  • User Profile: Add a new drop-down field to the 'User Profile' screen to set a users role for the upcoming 'additional charges' module. [PHX-4707]
  • General: The main menu has been cleaned up to ensure items are the right place and in alphabetical order. [PHX-4956]

Fixes

  • Invoice Processing: When clear up the For Allocation Default and Hold queue, the screen freezes on last document and search criteria. When empty cannot be opened and no warning is shown. [PHX-2093]
  • Invoice Processing: When Delete an invoice the screen navigates to the dashboard and back to the queue. [PHX-4787]
  • Invoice Processing: For Allocation - Shortcut for Hold (Ctrl + h) not working. [PHX-4859]
  • Task Triggers: Service for updating task triggers allowed Escalation user to be added to all processType. [PHX-4164]
  • DebtCol: Case file - Debtor name is not correctly displayed in title. [PHX-4488]
  • DebtCol: When try to update task status from open to something else it fails. [PHX-4916]
  • Accounts Payable: Supplier Filter API error when search input has asterisk. [PHX-4594]
  • Accounts Payable: Recurring Invoice 'tdate' is not written to database when saving new recurring invoice. [PHX-4720]
  • Associated Contacts: Unable to select Email 'Use For' options for additional assigned lots. [PHX-4770]
  • Chart of Accounts: Error returned after multiple edits to 'Category Override' and 'Prefix Override'. [PHX-4921]
  • Settings > Payment Files: Empty File path is not treated as root. [PHX-5026]
  • SW3: Duplicate invoice warning message not displayed. [PHX-4466]
  • Unit Details: 'Do not apply penalty' checkbox is not functioning. [PHX-4953]
  • Management Details: Assigned manager should use management_history table. [PHX-4098]
  • MyCommunity: Listing duplicate documents when Alfresco is active. [PHX-4349]
  • Preferred Suppliers: Error when adding a preferred supplier. [PHX-4399]

Update by Leslie Leahy

Disclaimer

Urbanise.com Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 23:57:04 UTC
