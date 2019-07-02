Urbanise com : Strata Update (57)

Posted on July 3, 2019

Todays update introduces a number of new integration functions and numerous fixes.

Continue reading for details…

Note that throughout the release notes you'll see labels formatted as [PHX-0000], these are for our own internal reference and link to our development tools. Feel free to ignore them.

Improvements

Alfresco: Documents and Report's 'push' to Alfresco implemented. [PHX-4303] & [PHX-4304]

Documents and Report's 'push' to Alfresco implemented. [PHX-4303] & [PHX-4304] DebtCol: Additional data pushed through the 'Client' interface. [PHX-4831]

Additional data pushed through the 'Client' interface. [PHX-4831] User Profile: Add a new drop-down field to the 'User Profile' screen to set a users role for the upcoming 'additional charges' module. [PHX-4707]

Add a new drop-down field to the 'User Profile' screen to set a users role for the upcoming 'additional charges' module. [PHX-4707] General: The main menu has been cleaned up to ensure items are the right place and in alphabetical order. [PHX-4956]

Fixes

Invoice Processing: When clear up the For Allocation Default and Hold queue, the screen freezes on last document and search criteria. When empty cannot be opened and no warning is shown. [PHX-2093]

When clear up the For Allocation Default and Hold queue, the screen freezes on last document and search criteria. When empty cannot be opened and no warning is shown. [PHX-2093] Invoice Processing: When Delete an invoice the screen navigates to the dashboard and back to the queue. [PHX-4787]

When Delete an invoice the screen navigates to the dashboard and back to the queue. [PHX-4787] Invoice Processing: For Allocation - Shortcut for Hold (Ctrl + h) not working. [PHX-4859]

For Allocation - Shortcut for Hold (Ctrl + h) not working. [PHX-4859] Task Triggers: Service for updating task triggers allowed Escalation user to be added to all processType. [PHX-4164]

Service for updating task triggers allowed Escalation user to be added to all processType. [PHX-4164] DebtCol: Case file - Debtor name is not correctly displayed in title. [PHX-4488]

Case file - Debtor name is not correctly displayed in title. [PHX-4488] DebtCol: When try to update task status from open to something else it fails. [PHX-4916]

When try to update task status from open to something else it fails. [PHX-4916] Accounts Payable: Supplier Filter API error when search input has asterisk. [PHX-4594]

Supplier Filter API error when search input has asterisk. [PHX-4594] Accounts Payable: Recurring Invoice 'tdate' is not written to database when saving new recurring invoice. [PHX-4720]

Recurring Invoice 'tdate' is not written to database when saving new recurring invoice. [PHX-4720] Associated Contacts: Unable to select Email 'Use For' options for additional assigned lots. [PHX-4770]

Unable to select Email 'Use For' options for additional assigned lots. [PHX-4770] Chart of Accounts: Error returned after multiple edits to 'Category Override' and 'Prefix Override'. [PHX-4921]

Error returned after multiple edits to 'Category Override' and 'Prefix Override'. [PHX-4921] Settings > Payment Files: Empty File path is not treated as root. [PHX-5026]

Empty File path is not treated as root. [PHX-5026] SW3: Duplicate invoice warning message not displayed. [PHX-4466]

Duplicate invoice warning message not displayed. [PHX-4466] Unit Details: 'Do not apply penalty' checkbox is not functioning. [PHX-4953]

'Do not apply penalty' checkbox is not functioning. [PHX-4953] Management Details: Assigned manager should use management_history table. [PHX-4098]

Assigned manager should use management_history table. [PHX-4098] MyCommunity: Listing duplicate documents when Alfresco is active. [PHX-4349]

Listing duplicate documents when Alfresco is active. [PHX-4349] Preferred Suppliers: Error when adding a preferred supplier. [PHX-4399]

Update by Leslie Leahy