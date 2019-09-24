Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Urbanise com : Strata Update (62)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

Urbanise Strata Update (62)

Posted on September 25, 2019

Todays update includes enhancements to Work Orders, new DebtCol features, additional levy payment methods and various other improvements and fixes.

Continue reading for details…

Features

In this section you'll find details of new features we've added to the platform that we think you will find interesting.

Work Orders

Two new features were added to Work Orders in this release, both related to cancellations of work.

Cancelling a Quotable Work Order

You can now cancel an entire quotable work order (and all of its sub-jobs) with a single 'Cancel Work Order' link. When clicking this link all suppliers who you requested quotes from are notified that the work order has been cancelled. [PHX-4068]

Removing a single supplier from a quote request

Where you have a quotable work order with multiple suppliers, you can now remove a single supplier from the quote request without having to cancel the whole work order. [PHX-4069]

DebtCol

The DebtCol implementation now supports charging a disbursement fee at the point of the API triggering to create a case. It also allows you to pass that fee to the unit in question by way of an automatic journal. This feature has a settings screen to allow you to configure the journal text and disbursement used. [PHX-5345][PHX-5436]

New Levy Payment Methods

We now provide support for customers in Australia that are not using Macquarie Bank and wish to have dedicated BPay support for their properties. A 'BPay Biller Code' can be configured for each property, and a 'BPay CRN' for each unit. [PHX-5006]

Additional Charges: Commissions

Continuing on on the Additional Charges module, the 'Commissions' component allows you to specify which services a user will be paid commission on, and at what rate. This release includes the following parts of this component:

  • Nightly commission calculation [PHX-4971]
  • Commission list screen [PHX-4976]
  • Commission settings screen [PHX-4972]

Improvements

In this section you'll find details of improvements we've made to existing parts of the system. These are usually smaller changes than those listed in the above 'features' section (however some of them might be very useful).

Master CID

Two more screens were enhanced to support the Master CID configuration, these are:

  • Insurance Policies [PHX-4604]
  • Levy Settings [PHX-4605]

Company Supplier

When we create your Urbanise Client ID a Supplier is created for your management company, this suppliers details are linked to the information on the 'Contact Details' settings screen. You can now click on your company name in that screen to take you directly to your supplier record. [PHX-5307]

Other Improvements

  • [PHX-5417] - Public Strata API: Enhance API to include 'lotArrearsBalance' in the return-set
  • [PHX-5512] - Batch Jobs: Add a refresh button to the Batch popup
  • [PHX-5518] - Additional Charges: Change 'Invoice Date' label & make read only
  • [PHX-5520] - Reports: Income & Expenditure Statement - Modifications for a specific customers requirements

Fixes

In this section you'll find details of things we've fixed, or even small tweaks that weren't big enough to be considered in the above 'improvements' section.

  • [PHX-1488] - Tasks: Unable to delete a task after changing the creator's name
  • [PHX-3045] - Tasks: the value stored inside notification.createdby is not correct
  • [PHX-5478] - Tasks: Unable to delete a task that that has additional charge linked (but no error warning/message is shown)
  • [PHX-1995] - General: Unable to create won plan reason with the same name as deleted ones
  • [PHX-2807] - General: No validation of dates when entering Direct Debit details, so possible to enter 'End Date' earlier than 'Start Date'
  • [PHX-4410] - General: When edit newly created user general error is thrown
  • [PHX-5474] - General: Blank spot in CID selector with Chrome Version 76.0.3809.100 (Official Build) (64-bit)
  • [PHX-3789] - Reports: Proposed Annual Budget - Percentage Variance and Variance Amount from previous year are not included in report
  • [PHX-4894] - Email History: Front end converts date-time from server to user's local time, thus, some emails seem to be excluded
  • [PHX-5514] - Master CID: Unable to edit plan details of child properties from the master CID
  • [PHX-5515] - Additional Charges: It is possible to save service without description
  • [PHX-5525] - Additional Charges: User is not defaulted to the User logged in
  • [PHX-5513] - Additional Charges: When create charge with lots of categories not all of them were pushed to IP
  • [PHX-5519] - Special Levies: Hide incorrect 'Fund' type in FE based on Cost Centre setup - If CC is 'Admin' only, hide 'Sink' vice versa
  • [PHX-5526] - DebtCol: Debt Amount sent to DebtCol is incorrect - Future due levy amount is also included in escalated debt amount
  • [PHX-5623] - Work Orders: Changing from details to list view tabs, blanks the Details one
  • [PHX-5528] - Strataware: Multi OC > Lot Contacts > Delivery methods sync problems
  • [PHX-5627] - Strataware: Tenants created without email address and prompt appears to send MyCommunity welcome email
  • [PHX-5735] - FTF: 'Does not have an Active non-Macquarie Bank Investment Account' failing
  • [PHX-5736] - FTF: The 'FYE' date inserted in tasks is incorrect
  • [PHX-5737] - FTF: Label on settings screen is incorrect

Update by Leslie Leahy

Disclaimer

Urbanise.com Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 02:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:33pSHISEIDO : global prestige brand SHISEIDO first flagship store to open in Ginza, Tokyo in April 2020
PU
10:32pPG&E : to Initiate Second Public Safety Power Shutoff to Approximately 48,200 Customers in Seven North Bay and Sierra Foothill Counties Due to Dry, Hot, Windy Weather Conditions
BU
10:28pCHINA HONGQIAO : ・Issue of Us$200,000,000 7.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2023
PU
10:23pURBANISE COM : Strata Update (62)
PU
10:16pHYATT HOTELS : Introduces Caption by , a New Brand Designed to Inspire Personal Connection
BU
10:13pBANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Board Member Masai in Mie (Economic Activity, Prices, and Monetary Policy in Japan)
PU
10:11pWeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt
RE
10:10pBRF : announces early tender date results of its cash tender offers for its 4.75% Senior Notes due 2024
PR
10:07p9F INC : . to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on September 27, 2019
AQ
10:01pBIOALBERTA : Recognizes Alberta Innovators and Entrepreneurs at 2019 Awards Gala
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
3Nike's first quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
4Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
5WeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group