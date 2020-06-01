Urbanova : Names Justin Bibb Chief Strategy Officer

Organization accelerates business model for smarter, healthier midsize cities

Urbanova (www.urbanova.org) welcomes Justin Bibb to the organization’s leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer. Charged with leading Urbanova’s accelerated market expansion and commercialization initiatives, Bibb brings over 12 years of experience in government, corporate development, corporate strategy, consulting and community engagement.

“Justin is the right leader at the right time.” said Kim Zentz, CEO of Urbanova. “People everywhere are more conscious of their environment, their social and economic challenges, and they are more willing than ever to engage in the solutions that will improve the lived experience in our neighborhoods and communities. Justin’s education, career and community engagement passions have aligned at the precise moment in history to lead Urbanova’s mission to improve life in communities.”

Bibb joins Urbanova at a critical moment as cities use lessons learned from their recent COVID-19 pandemic emergency management to rethink resiliency, mobility, development and equity strategies and as the global community works to redefine safe and healthy environments for social, cultural and commercial interactions. In his new role, Bibb is charged with expanding Urbanova’s business model for smarter and healthier communities across the U.S. Urbanova focuses on the unique opportunities and challenges faced by midsize cities to mobilize local leaders and innovators to collaborate, combine resources and enlist the citizen voice to solve urban challenges in new ways.

“Urbanova is quickly emerging as a market leader in redefining how we leverage the benefits of urban technology to advance the economic and social well-being of cities. With Urbanova’s board and leadership team, I look forward to identifying new opportunities for growth and strengthening our partnerships across the country to shape the future transformation of cities,” said Bibb.

Before joining Urbanova, Bibb served as vice president of corporate strategy at KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Previously, he led the Global Cities Practice at Gallup Inc., the global analytics and advisory firm. Justin is also an active civic leader serving on the boards of Teach for America – Greater Cleveland, Destination Cleveland, LAND Studio Inc., and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority.

Bibb holds a Juris Doctorate and Masters in Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University and a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies from American University. He also holds a General Course degree in Social Policy and Economics from the London School of Economics.

About Urbanova

Urbanova is a public-private partnership with a focus on the unique opportunities and challenges faced by midsize cities. Urbanova leverages the vibrant urban advantages of Spokane, Washington to find new ways to make communities better for people. Spokane’s downtown University District is the living laboratory for scalable projects that harness data to gain insights, empower people and solve urban challenges in new ways—all with the goal of enabling healthier citizens, safer neighborhoods, smarter infrastructure, a more sustainable environment and a stronger economy.

