Urgent action needed to better manage e-waste: ILO

GENEVA (ILO News) - The ILO has called for urgent action to better manage the toxic flood of electric and electronic waste (e-waste) produced around the world, so it can be turned into a valuable source of decent work.

Representatives of governments, workers' and employers' organizations agreed at a meeting at the ILO in Geneva that governments should 'increase and promote investments in waste management infrastructure and systems at all levels, as appropriate, to manage the rapidly growing flows of e-waste in ways that advance decent work.'

They also agreed on the urgency of protecting people working with e-waste, which is toxic and hazardous and negatively affects workers and the environment.

'Workers handling e-waste have no voice, no bargaining power and they are breaking hazardous materials by their hands,' said worker vice-chairperson, James Towers. 'Moreover, these workers are unaware of the many risks associated with handling e-waste'.

Only 20 per cent of e-waste is formally recycled, even though it is valued at €55 billion.

