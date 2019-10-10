Log in
Urkund Awarded Nationwide Contract in India

10/10/2019 | 04:01am EDT

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urkund, a Swedish technology firm with expertise in text analysis powered by machine learning, was recently awarded the nationwide contract to supply all universities in India with plagiarism prevention software. The Indian government seeks to enhance the quality of research within the country's academic institutions by deterring research misconduct and plagiarism, promoting originality and innovation.

Urkund logo (PRNewsfoto/Prio Infocenter AB)

Speaking to the Central Advisory Board of Education, Union Human Resource Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal, said that "[the software] will significantly help to improve the quality of research outcome by ensuring the originality of ideas and publication of the research scholars".

Urkund's long-standing local partner, eGalactic, was instrumental in the tender process, gaining the commitment and trust by the Indian government. With its 1,045 institutions, the onboarding program was of unprecedented proportions gathering institutions from all geographical regions of India at 5 locations over 2 weeks.

"We're incredibly proud to be entrusted to help improve education quality in India, the world's largest democracy," comments Andreas Ohlson, Chief Executive Officer at Urkund. "Also, the tender itself is a great sign of governmental responsibility and oversight for the challenge of countering plagiarism. I must say it brought the best solutions to the table with what I believe are the toughest technological requirements I've seen to date."

The tender was initiated by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) entrusting Information and Library Network Centre (INFLIBNET), an Inter-University Centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC), with the tender and procurement process.

About Urkund

Urkund supports academic institutions, secondary schools, and corporations in their institutional effectiveness and quality initiatives by delivering a fully automated system for checking text originality and preventing plagiarism. The software is fully integrated into all major learning management systems and uses advanced machine learning to deliver test-winning accuracy. With 20 years at the forefront of promoting academic integrity, Urkund now serves over 5,000 institutions in nearly 80 countries around the globe. Urkund is developed by Prio Infocenter AB, a privately-owned company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Visit www.urkund.com to learn more.

Contact: Carl-Fredrik Wållgren, CMO
Phone: +46-70-279-39-59
Email: carl-fredrik.wallgren@urkund.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007708/Urkund_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urkund-awarded-nationwide-contract-in-india-300934075.html

SOURCE Prio Infocenter AB


© PRNewswire 2019
