Urology Associates of Nashville Offers HIFU Treatment for Localized Prostate Cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIFU Prostate Services, LLC, the leading provider of HIFU technology to physician practices in the United States, has partnered with Urology Associates, P.C., the largest private urology practice in the Nashville metro area with over 40 healthcare providers.



Physicians at Urology Associates, P.C. are committed to being at the forefront of the latest technologies, surgical techniques and advanced treatment options. They have been offering HIFU, high intensity focused ultrasound, to their patients since 2016 but have recently partnered with HIFU Prostate Services to help expand their current HIFU program and provide support for patients seeking HIFU as a treatment for localized prostate cancer.

Urology Associates is a large and growing practice. With over 30 board certified urologists and 12 advanced practice providers, providing male and female urologic care in over 20 locations, they pride themselves on treating every patient with expert, personalized care and guiding them toward the prostate cancer treatment option that is right for them.

HIFU is administered through a transrectal probe that focuses ultrasound energy to the prostate to rapidly heat and destroy tissue. Due to the nature of ultrasound energy and the accuracy of HIFU, areas outside the targeted tissue are undamaged which greatly reduces the risk of side effects such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

“HIFU is a non-invasive treatment that destroys tissue in the prostate by rapidly heating it. It is an ideal treatment for men with early stage prostate cancer that is confined to the prostate gland,” said Matt Hassan, M.D. “The Sonablate technology allows us to customize and personalize the treatment for each man taking into account the size and shape of his prostate along with the location of the cancer in the prostate. It also allows for real time monitoring of how effectively the treatment is destroying the tissue. Tissue outside the prostate is left unharmed which leads to less damage to surrounding areas. HIFU with the Sonablate gives us the ability to cure prostate cancer in men with lower rates of urinary and sexual side effects.”

HIFU may be also be an acceptable salvage treatment if men have already had radiation or surgery and their prostate cancer has returned. Although it is typically a one-time therapy, HIFU may also be repeated if necessary and does not preclude any future treatments including surgery or radiation.

“Urology Associates is widely considered one of the leading LUGPA groups in Tennessee and already does a great job serving the greater Nashville area. We are excited to partner with them and their network of physicians to make HIFU available to their patients,” said Jenny Robeson, chief sales officer, HIFU Prostate Services.

About HIFU Prostate Services, LLC

HIFU Prostate Services was founded to provide men access to a less invasive treatment option for prostate cancer that has the ability to eliminate cancer and preserve patient quality of life. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality of care, support, and technology to the patient and to the urology community for the treatment of localized prostate cancer using Sonablate® HIFU. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and with locations in 24 cities throughout the US. Learn more at http://www.hifuprostateservices.com .

About Urology Associates

Founded in the 1940’s, Urology Associates, P.C. serves Middle Tennessee with over 30 board certified urologists and 12 Advanced Practice Providers, providing male and female urologic care in over 20 locations. We were the first practice to open a center solely dedicated to female urology in Nashville. We are committed to the innovation and the integration of advanced technology and advanced therapeutics in our treatment offerings. Our practice offers both minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical options. In addition, our practice provides unique treatment options and specialized care in our Urology Surgery Center, Women’s Institute for Sexual Health (WISH) and Advanced Therapeutics Center. Urology Associates, P.C. was founded on the principles of compassionate, high quality urological care, and continues to serve that mission. Learn more at www.urologynashville.com .

Media Contact:

