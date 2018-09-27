Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Urovant Sciences Ltd. : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 05:01am CEST

BASEL, Switzerland and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: UROV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for urologic conditions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $14.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $140 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Urovant. In addition, Urovant has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional common shares at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The common shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "UROV" on September 27, 2018. The offering is expected to close on October 1, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. All of the common shares are being offered by Urovant.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 547-6340, or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: (631) 274-2806, fax: (631) 254-7140.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. Urovant's lead product candidate, vibegron, is an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. Urovant's second product candidate, hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy.

Contacts
Investor inquiries: Investors@Urovant.com
Media inquiries: Media@Urovant.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urovant-sciences-ltd-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-300719945.html

SOURCE Urovant Sciences Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aGlobal Wildlife Treaty Put to Test by Growing Organized Forest Crime
BU
06:09aMore US corporate giants warn tariffs will mean price hikes
AQ
06:08aBARNES & NOBLE : J. H. Carpenter Barnes's Newly Released "Between the Ticks of the Clock" is a Captivating Drama About a Struggling Executive Chosen to Become a Quasi-angelic Guardian
AQ
06:08aICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS : International Cannabis Advances Danish Cannabis Operations; Secures 55 Acre Land Parcel in Møeldrup, Denmark
AQ
06:05aHastings Technology Metals Ltd Environmental Protection Authority Releases Yangibana Rare Earths Project Environmental Review for Public Consultation
AW
06:04aWHERE FOOD COMES FROM : A Minority Needs Help
AQ
06:02aAGB Urges Governing Boards to Focus on Purpose, Risk of Intercollegiate Athletics
PR
06:02aINTL COBA : International Cobalt samples over 5% Cobalt among several high-grade cobalt-gold occurrences at new discovery on Blackbird Creek Project
AQ
06:01aPT BANK CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK INDONESIA TBK : Revision of the notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders pt bank china construction bank indonesia tbk
PU
06:01aPromising Bulk Sampling Results at the Coscuez Emerald Mine
GL
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.