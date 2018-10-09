Use FL511 to Prepare for Hurricane Michael

In preparation for Hurricane Michael, be sure to include the Florida 511
Advanced Traveler Information System (FL511) in your planning efforts.
Floridians are asked to make a plan now in preparation for this storm.
Be sure to download and use the FL511 App. This will help residents
evacuate more safely and efficiently, and with less stress. It will help
with the return, too. Additionally, it will assist those who want to
stay in the know when interstates and major roads are open after the
storm.
The system includes a website, mobile app, Twitter messages, text
alerts, live camera views, and many other features. The system provides
real-time travel data so motorists will know conditions before they go,
can choose between several routes, and will know what to expect once on
the road. The FL511 data is continuously updated.
The FDOT is urging residents to familiarize themselves with FL511 now,
so if needed this storm season, they safely drive to their destinations.
For more information, visit www.FL511.com.
