Use FL511 to Prepare for Hurricane Michael

10/09/2018 | 04:55am CEST

In preparation for Hurricane Michael, be sure to include the Florida 511 Advanced Traveler Information System (FL511) in your planning efforts.

Floridians are asked to make a plan now in preparation for this storm. Be sure to download and use the FL511 App. This will help residents evacuate more safely and efficiently, and with less stress. It will help with the return, too. Additionally, it will assist those who want to stay in the know when interstates and major roads are open after the storm.

The system includes a website, mobile app, Twitter messages, text alerts, live camera views, and many other features. The system provides real-time travel data so motorists will know conditions before they go, can choose between several routes, and will know what to expect once on the road. The FL511 data is continuously updated.

The FDOT is urging residents to familiarize themselves with FL511 now, so if needed this storm season, they safely drive to their destinations.

For more information, visit www.FL511.com.


© Business Wire 2018
