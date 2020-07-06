Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Used Car Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19- 2020-2024 | Increase in the Launch of New Models of Cars to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the used car market and it is poised to grow by 34.53 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005376/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Used Car Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Used Car Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Used Car Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., eBay Inc., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Lithia Motors Inc., Penske Corp. Inc., Scout24 AG, and TrueCar Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

An increase in the launch of new models of cars due to high competition has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/used-car-market-industry-analysis

Used Car Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Used Car Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Mid-size Cars
    • Full-size Cars
    • Compact-size Cars
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40981

Used Car Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The used car market report covers the following areas:

  • Used Car Market Size
  • Used Car Market Trends
  • Used Car Market Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of Industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the used car market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Used Car Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist used car market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the used car market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the used car market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of used car market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Mid-size cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Full-size cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Compact-size cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • Asbury Automotive Group Inc.
  • AutoNation Inc.
  • eBay Inc.
  • Group 1 Automotive Inc.
  • Hendrick Automotive Group
  • Lithia Motors Inc.
  • Penske Corp. Inc.
  • Scout24 AG
  • TrueCar Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:04pBITMIS : MANAGEMENT' DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:04pAGF MANAGEMENT : Reports June 2020 Assets Under Management
AQ
05:02pLUXFER : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of Second Quarter Earnings Release
BU
05:02pFACEBANK GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pMAYVILLE ENGINEERING : MEC Amends Credit Agreement to Provide Increased Liquidity and Flexibility
BU
05:02pDATASEA INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pDINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on July 29, 2020
BU
05:02pXLRN INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
05:02pQUIDEL : Announces Preliminary Revenue for Second Quarter 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
4AMS AG : AMS : European Commission Clears Ams's Acquisition of Osram Licht
5KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group