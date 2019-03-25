Userful Announces Unlimited Display Resolution Feature for Userful Cloud

Unlimited Resolution for Large Display Video Walls a Technical Milestone in the World of AV-over-IP



CEO John Marshall to Present at The X - eXperiential Showcase at the

Digital Signage Expo

CALGARY, Alberta and SAN RAMON, Calif., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Userful Corporation, a leading provider of video communication solutions, announced today an unlimited resolution feature to its Userful Cloud solution. Unlimited resolution enables organizations to create and display ultra-high-resolution visual content directly from the cloud to smart displays, at the display’s native resolution, with no additional hardware needed. Userful Cloud is one solution within Userful’s Visual Networking Platform , announced in January.

The rise of software-based technologies and smart displays provide new tools for creators to realize their dream installations—transforming the world of corporate communication through advanced immersive experiences. The goal of any video wall or digital signage display is to attract attention, so companies are looking for ways to build bigger, more complex displays in order to stand out. But a larger than life display is nothing without the large scale content to bring it to life.

“We are seeing more and more companies looking to create bigger, better, and more immersive video content,” says John Marshall, CEO of Userful. “The problem is lack of easy and cost-effective options to scale up so that every display is at its full native resolution. Combining our cloud management, content streaming and support for an unlimited number of screens — with no additional hardware and on any angle rotation — makes for a powerful tool to create new immersive experiences.”

The unlimited resolution feature will be available to customers in Spring 2019. For more information visit: https://www.userful.com/products/userful-cloud

John Marshall, CEO of Userful, will present at The X - eXperiential Showcase at the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) in a session titled, “ Reshaping the Future of Immersive Experiences with Apps ,” to be held Wednesday, March 27, at 3:15 PM PDT in booth #1200.

Userful will provide demonstrations of Userful Cloud and its Visual Networking Platform at DSE, booth #1734, March 27-28, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. To set up a personalized demo at DSE, visit: https://go.oncehub.com/DSE2019

About Userful

Userful provides the industry-leading approach to visual communications, the Visual Networking Platform. The architecture allows organizations in all industries, ranging from telecommunications to transportation, to take maximum advantage of video and other visual displays to improve operating performance and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Products that make up the visual networking platform include software, a cloud platform, and apps that enable AV/IT teams to make visual content of any type available on a virtually unlimited number of screens. Organizations in more than 100 countries have deployed Userful solutions on more than 1 Million screens to date. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, please visit: www.userful.com

Media Contacts

Ari Brosowsky

UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations

userful@upraisepr.com

415.397.7600



