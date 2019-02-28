Ushood is Proud to Be Newest Partner of the United States Snowshoe Association

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushood , an outdoor apparel company based in Boulder, Colorado, is proud to be the newest partner of the United States Snowshoe Association (USSSA). As a proud sponsor, Ushood will be outfitting the athletes of the 2019 - 2020 U.S. National Snowshoe team with their signature one-piece base layer.



“It’s extremely meaningful for Ushood to support the U.S. National Snowshoe team, as several of the athletes are from our home state of Colorado,” said Cheryl McConnell, founder of Ushood. “These outdoor athletes deserve the very best gear as they train and compete. Ushood is proud to provide them with a full coverage base layer that eliminates gappage and allows them to stay warm and focused.”

“The USSSA is always very pleased to work with sponsors whose products are made in the USA!,” said Mark Elmore, Sports Director at USSSA. “Ushood’s revolutionary new hoodie serves as the perfect base layer for active snowshoe athletes. Our team will be wearing the Ushood as they train and race across the country, and will serve as outstanding ambassadors for our sponsors. Welcome on board Ushood!”

As part of the partnership, Ushood is also sponsoring the 2019 DION USSSA National Championships that will take place March 8-10 at Lakewoods Lodge in Cable, Wisconsin. The 2019 U.S. National Snowshoe team will be announced at that event and they will compete across the U.S. and Canada, looking ahead to the WSSF World Snowshoe Championships in Moyoko Japan. The team has enjoyed incredible success on an international stage, bringing home many team and individual world championship titles.

Ushood makes three styles of its signature base layer, perfect for athletes and all outdoor enthusiasts. The shirt has a fitted attached hood and face mask which provides continuous coverage and full protection, while eliminating the gaps between separate pieces that can let in cold, wind, sun or moisture.

The Pinnacle was created for cold weather activities, made from thicker fabric that is buttery soft and is breathable, moisture-wicking and boasts 4-way stretch. The Liteside sun shirt is made from lightweight material with built-in 40+ UPF, is super soft, breathable, quick drying and offers the same 4-way stretch. The newest Ushood style is the Reflective. Made from a material with built-in reflective fibers, the Reflective Ushood keeps you safe when you’re on the road in low light from dawn to dusk.

In addition to supporting the U.S. National Snowshoe team, Ushood is committed to supporting the community in other ways. As part of the Cher On program, $1.00 from every Ushood purchased is donated to a non-profit benefiting those in need. Since its launch in October 2018, Ushood has already made a positive impact on the lives of others by donating a portion of each sale.

Like the U.S. National Snowshoe Team, Ushood take on life with comfort and confidence, without gappage to slow you down. Ushood is for every season, sport and activity: skiing ▪ running ▪ biking ▪ hiking ▪ fishing ▪ hunting ▪ skydiving ▪ camping.

About Ushood

Ushood was founded by Cheryl McConnell and is a family business based in Boulder, Colorado. What started as a sewing project for our Mema 20 years ago has evolved into a brand for families and outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds. The original Ushood was created for the founder’s husband to eliminate the gap in coverage between his shirt and face mask. Soon the entire family was wearing a Ushood for every outdoor activity. An eighth-grade Capstone project by the founder’s son was the catalyst for bringing the base layer to market, and now anyone can purchase a Ushood.

Ushood is proud to offer its innovative and versatile base layer for youth and adults in two styles. Our all-in-one base layer with a built-in hood and face mask is made in the U.S.A. from superior quality fabrics. $1.00 from every Ushood purchased will be donated to communities in need through our Cher On program. #UshoodDoU

