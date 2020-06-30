Log in
Using the 1031 Exchange to Move from 250 Doors to Delaware Statutory Trusts with Kay Properties and Investments

06/30/2020 | 04:41pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties and Investments works with many different kinds of real estate investors, and they all have given substantial time and effort to build up their real estate portfolios. One great example of this was a recent client who was looking to stop managing and start retiring.

Alex Madden, Vice President with Kay Properties and Investments, explained: “Our client had spent most of his life building up a substantial real estate portfolio largely consisting of small apartment buildings and single-family homes totaling over 250 doors. When he and his wife wanted to start moving into retirement, he wasn’t quite sure how to begin. He reached out to Kay Properties and Investments to determine what some of his options were.”

Senior Vice President Betty Friant went on the say: “After many discussions regarding the 1031 exchange, pros and cons of the DST (Delaware Statutory Trust), and strengths and weaknesses of particular asset classes and the risks of investing, our client began to feel more comfortable with using DSTs as a solution for his substantial real estate portfolio. Kay Properties was able to walk with him through the sale of his first investment property into DSTs, and he is looking forward to exchanging his 250 doors into more passive investments like DSTs in the years to come.”

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

* Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.
* This is an example of the experience of one of our clients and may not be representative of the experience of other clients. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.

Media contact for more information:
Cary Brazeman
310-205-3590
cary@crelix.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
