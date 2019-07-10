Utah AG Sean Reyes Dismisses Recent Affordable Care Act Attacks by Democrat AGs As More Political Posturing

Statement from Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes on recent personal attacks by Democrat AGs on multiple Republican Attorneys Generals about their support for a lawsuit to repeal ACA:

“Our nation needs to focus its attention on finding real solutions to our broken healthcare system, and provide access to quality, affordable health care for all Americans.

“A six-figure ad blitz full of personal and false attacks against multiple Republican Attorneys Generals is not going to change the fact that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is unconstitutional and unsustainable.

“Obamacare has failed and will soon collapse. In addition to increasing costs that have caused financial hardships and decreasing quality of health care, ACA has limited the number of health care options and given an unprecedented amount of power to the federal government to control the lives of Americans.

“We fully expect Texas v. United States will be resolved in the United States Supreme Court, where the ACA’s impermissible federal overreach will be exposed. Utah’s executive and legislative leaders are united with the Utah AG office in this effort. My office looks forward to assisting the Utah legislature to prepare for this outcome and begin working now on a new and better system of healthcare that safeguards pre-existing conditions and ensures healthcare coverage won’t lapse when the legal case is resolved.”

About Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

The Honorable Sean D. Reyes is the 21st Attorney General and first person of color elected statewide in Utah. Reyes has received wide praise for regaining public trust and successfully handling many of the most important cases in the state’s history. Eradicating human trafficking remains a priority for the Reyes administration, along with other important policy issues including the fight against the opioid epidemic, suicide prevention and domestic violence, religious liberty, among other social, health and economic issues. Prosecuting violent crimes and white collar crimes against the most vulnerable in our society continues to be a top office priority. www.seanreyes.com

