Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes Files for Re-election

Republican Rising Star Says He Brings Proven Leadership, Ethics, Legal Excellence and Will Keep Fighting for Utah

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes today filed for re-election, at the same time emphasizing his commitment to expand on numerous achievements and initiatives he’s pioneered while in office. He reiterated his prior decision to not gather signatures for the primary ballot.

Reyes is recognized locally and nationally for his ethical leadership, innovation, and his dedication to solving major threats such as the opioid epidemic, suicide, human trafficking, cyber-crime and white-collar fraud. He has been awarded various honors for his support of law enforcement and the military, for his legal and policy expertise and his vigorous protection of Utah children, families, laws, lands and economic prosperity. Reyes is also a vocal supporter of the caucus and convention system in Utah.

“I’m a product of our caucuses and convention. I launched my first campaign at a rural caucus. And I'm looking forward to continuing to connect with delegates and all Utahns about what we’ve accomplished together over the past several years to strengthen our great state and nation,” Reyes explained. “I absolutely love my job and will keep working tirelessly to save children, investigate fraud and serious crimes, protect taxpayer interests and defend our Constitution.”

"My decision to continue this work comes after months of contemplation and prayer with my wife, Saysha, and our family. I’ve had opportunities to serve at the national level. But I’ve chosen to stay in Utah for a reason. I’m honored to serve this state I love. I want to continue my team's momentum and success here in order to protect all Utahns, strengthen local economies and lessen human suffering. We’ve accomplished a great deal, but I have even more to give.”

Regarding challengers in the political arena, Reyes added, “My results speak for themselves. The people of this state know I stand for the Rule of Law and justice for all, not just the elite. I will run a positive and strong campaign to remain Utah’s top law enforcement leader and the State’s principal legal counsel.”

About Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes

The Honorable Sean D. Reyes is the 21st Attorney General and first minority elected statewide in Utah. Reyes has received wide praise for regaining public trust and successfully handling many of the most important cases in the state’s history. In 2013, Reyes took over an embattled office mired in scandal and criminal allegations surrounding his predecessors and restored confidence and excellence in the state’s flagship law firm. He subsequently won re-election in 2014 and 2016 by large margins. Under Reyes’ leadership, the Utah AG office continues to fight against white collar fraud, the opioid epidemic, human trafficking, rising suicide, bullying, cybercrime, youth pornography addiction and domestic violence. He was the American Bar Association’s first-ever National Outstanding Young Lawyer for his legal skill, leadership and humanitarian service and was the first to be recognized by Brigham Young University as its Young Distinguished Alumnus of the Year. Prior to serving as Utah’s 21st Attorney General, Reyes was a Partner at Parsons Behle & Latimer. He graduated summa cum laude from BYU and with honors from UC Berkeley School of Law. Reyes is the son of a Filipino-Spanish father and a Native Hawaiian and Japanese mother. He and Saysha, his wife of 24 years, have six children. www.seanreyes.com

