Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes Shares Statewide Expertise at Opioid Crisis Conference Hosted by the White House

Federal and state officials and key policymakers from over 40 states and territories gather to discuss best practices in fighting the opioids crisis

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes joined more than 150 federal and state leaders from around the nation to share tips and tools for combating the opioid epidemic and keep federal partners and support aligned with state and local officials and community needs. The conference hosted by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs fostered continued collaboration and the sharing of best practices to address the United States’ opioid crisis.

In addition to Utah Attorney General Reyes, the panel included Jim Carroll, the Deputy Director for the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP); Admiral Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health at Health and Human Services; Anne Hazlett, Assistant Secretary for Rural Development at the United States Department of Agriculture; John Martin, Assistant Administrator for Diversion at Drug Enforcement Agency; and Andrew Bremberg, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council.

Reyes highlighted what Utah is doing right as well as the state’s opioid statistics, which have put Utah at the forefront of the crisis. Emphasizing the importance of mobilizing a diverse and talented network of professionals was a priority for Reyes during the summit. Reyes explained to attendees, “This is not a Republican or Democrat issue, this is a humanitarian issue. One of the most important elements of battling today’s opioid crisis and recovering from addiction is keeping connected to a supportive community. We need to eliminate the shame and judgment, and we need to start talking openly and honestly.”

As the only state leader on the panel of federal experts chosen by the Trump administration to discuss the comprehensive efforts taken in the fight against the opioid crisis, Reyes addressed the following statewide efforts to combat the opioid epidemic:

$930 million in grants received from Opioid Response from the Office of Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to support community-driven solutions;

First Lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” initiative focusing on children affected by the crisis (particularly neonatal concerns and educating parents on healthy pregnancies);

Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) collaborative efforts with state, local, private sector, and non-profits through the Drug Take Back Day prevention program; and

ONDCP, Ad Council, and Trump administration partnership on the Youth Opioid Prevention ad campaign.

ABOUT UTAH ATTORNEY GENERAL SEAN REYES

The Honorable Sean D. Reyes is the 21st Attorney General and first ethnic minority elected statewide in Utah. Reyes has received wide praise for regaining public trust and successfully handling many of the most important cases in the state’s history. He has been lauded by legislators from both sides of the aisle for his work ethic and legal acumen, and won praise from the Governor and his Cabinet for increased excellence and transparency in the office. Eradicating human trafficking remains a priority for the Reyes administration, along with other policy initiatives including the fight against the opioid epidemic, suicide prevention, domestic violence, religious liberty, among other social and economic issues. Prosecuting violent crimes and white collar crimes against the most vulnerable in our society is also a top office priority. Technology innovations and how they impact consumers, business and nonprofits including Blockchain, AR, VR and FinTech are also of importance to Reyes. www.seanreyes.com

EDITOR’S NOTE:

Livestream of the public portion of the conference is archived here.

https://youtu.be/C2xg1MHfzSQ (AG Reyes panel at 1:11:53) For more information on today’s conference, visit https://attorneygeneral.utah.gov/wh-opioid-conference/

