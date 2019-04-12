Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Utah Farm Bureau : Statement on Confirmation of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

SANDY, Utah. April 12, 2019 - The following may be attributed to Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson: 'The Utah Farm Bureau welcomes the Senate's confirmation of David Bernhardt as Interior secretary. This department plays a large role in Utah's production agriculture industry, particularly when it comes to livestock grazing and timber harvests. We look forward to working with Secretary Bernhardt and his staff to ensure a strong, vibrant, sustainable agriculture industry in Utah and the West. America's public lands play a large role in Utah's economy, particularly in Utah's rural communities of our state, in producing the food that we all enjoy.

'We urge continued multiple-use management of America's public lands, and look forward to working with Secretary Bernhardt to reform regulatory efforts such as the Endangered Species Act, streamlining the National Environmental Policy Act, promoting outcome-based grazing across our nation's rangelands and implementing policies to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the West. We look forward to continuing to work with Secretary Bernhardt and his staff on issues critical to farmers and ranchers.'

Disclaimer

Utah Farm Bureau published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 23:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:43pKuroda brushes aside view BOJ has run out of tools to ease monetary policy
RE
08:43pSARGENT & LUNDY LLC : & Lundy to Showcase Industry Expertise at 2019 Electric Power Conference and Exhibition
PU
08:03pCALIFORNIA AVOCADO COMMISSION : Eat the Season California Avocados Have Arrived
PU
07:53pTOM EMMER : Members of the Minnesota Congressional Delegation Urge the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Protect Health Coverage for Over 80,000 Minnesotans
PU
07:43pTEXAS RAILROAD COMMISSION OF TEXAS : RRC Commissioners Assess More Than $203,000 in Penalties
PU
07:28pMATCH PREVIEW : Steel FC hosts undefeated Charleston Battery
PU
07:18pUTAH FARM BUREAU : Statement on Confirmation of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt
PU
07:13pSTONE SEWER REPLACEMENT & DAVIS BROOK REGULATOR STRUCTURE : Weekly Status Report (4/12)
PU
07:03pCITY OF CADILLAC MI : Notice of Special Meeting - Cadillac Brownfield Redevelopment Authority
PU
06:53pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/04/13 Future China-CEEC cooperation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANADARKO PETROLEUM : ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Chevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
2David Einhorn's Greenlight says Tesla 'on the brink' of failure
3EDISON INTERNATIONAL : California governor proposes fund to pay for wildfire liabilities; PG&E shares rise
4BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO SA INSTCN D B : BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO INSTCN D BN ML : Santander seeks full ownership ..
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Ana Botín's Speech (157 KB) Santander announces offer to acquire the minor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About