Utah Farm Bureau : Statement on Confirmation of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt

SANDY, Utah. April 12, 2019 - The following may be attributed to Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson: 'The Utah Farm Bureau welcomes the Senate's confirmation of David Bernhardt as Interior secretary. This department plays a large role in Utah's production agriculture industry, particularly when it comes to livestock grazing and timber harvests. We look forward to working with Secretary Bernhardt and his staff to ensure a strong, vibrant, sustainable agriculture industry in Utah and the West. America's public lands play a large role in Utah's economy, particularly in Utah's rural communities of our state, in producing the food that we all enjoy.

'We urge continued multiple-use management of America's public lands, and look forward to working with Secretary Bernhardt to reform regulatory efforts such as the Endangered Species Act, streamlining the National Environmental Policy Act, promoting outcome-based grazing across our nation's rangelands and implementing policies to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the West. We look forward to continuing to work with Secretary Bernhardt and his staff on issues critical to farmers and ranchers.'